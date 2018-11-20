Winter Wonderland returns to Fernbank Museum

ATLANTA - Begin the holiday season at Fernbank Museum of Natural History with the special exhibition Winter Wonderland: Celebrations & Traditions Around the World on view from Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, through Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019.
Back by popular demand for the ninth consecutive year, Winter Wonderland features cultural items on display alongside two floors of holiday trees decorated by more than 30 cultural partners, including the Consulate General of Mexico, the Danish American Chamber of Commerce, the Ghanaian Women Association of Georgia and the Philippine Honorary Consulate. The trees and displays recognize various celebrations, including Christmas, Diwali and Hanukkah, as well as many other traditions, events and practices from around the world.
“We’re excited to offer Winter Wonderland each holiday season,” said Bobbi Hohmann, Vice President of Programming and Collections. “Every tree and every display incorporates ornaments and objects that highlight details from different cultures and regions of the world, sharing traditions specific to those areas.”
Additional programming will further explore cultures and traditions, including lesser known holiday stories and hands-on activities for all ages. The Winter Wonderland scavenger hunt will also return this year, challenging guests to discover ornaments and objects within the exhibit. Copies of the scavenger hunt will be available at the greeter station.
Winter Wonderland’s lead support for cultural learning is provided by the Nissan Foundation. Guests can enjoy Winter Wonderland from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily with museum admission.
Other holiday events at Fernbank Museum include (event tickets required):
- Fernbank After Dark: Holiday Party for adults: Dec. 14 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Ugly Sweater Christmas Party for all ages: Dec. 16 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Noon Year’s Eve for all ages: Dec. 31 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
