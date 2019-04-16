0 Where to eat Easter brunch and dinner in metro Atlanta this year

Celebrate Easter with family, good food -- and maybe even an appearance by the Easter Bunny -- at these metro Atlanta Easter brunches and dinners. Reservations are recommended. Prices do no include tax and gratuity.

5Church Atlanta. Try a special Easter brunch buffet from 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. featuring items such as waffles, Greek salad, smoked salmon, honey-glazed ham, salmon with curry glaze and asparagus. Price is $40 per adult and $18 per child.

1197 Peachtree St. ME, Atlanta. 404-400-3669, 5churchatlanta.com.

American Cut. Enjoy a prix-fixe Easter brunch menu for $59 from noon-4 p.m. with options including steak and eggs, bacon egg and cheese bites and Nutella-stuffed French toast, and the a la carte dinner menu from 4-8 p.m.

Shops Buckhead Atlanta, 3035 Peachtree Road NE #140, Atlanta. 770-415-9766, americancutsteakhouse.com.

Atkins Park Restaurant & Bar. The Virginia-Highland spot is offering specials throughout the day. For brunch, served 11 a.m.-3 p.m., you’ll find a brie and apple tart, lamb pot pie with field green salad and gruyere- and Swiss chard-crusted egg in the hole with choice of bacon or sausage. The supper special, served from 5-11 p.m., is a bacon-wrapped pork tenderloin with green beans and roasted potatoes topped with sweet mustard glaze.

794 N. Highland Ave., Atlanta.404-876-7249, atkinspark.com.

BeetleCat. Enjoy brunch from 10:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m, including a special "What's Up, Doc?" savory donut with semi-sweet carrot filling. The regular dinner menu will be available starting at 5 p.m.

299 North Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 678-732-0360. beetlecatatl.com/

The Big Ketch Saltwater Grill. Celebrate with a brunch buffet at the Roswell location from 11:30 a.m.- 4 p.m. Price is $34.95 per adult and $19.95 for children 12 and under. The regular menu will be available for dinner starting at 4 p.m.

1105 Canton St., Roswell. 770-993-5749. thebigketch.com

Colletta. The Avalon spot will host its annual pop-up Easter brunch service from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. featuring a special Easter brunch menu and an in-house ‘Easter Egg Hunt’ – grab an egg for $5 from any of the Easter baskets found throughout the restaurant for a chance to win a variety of prizes including appetizers and Indigo Road gift cards. 900 3rd St., Alpharetta. 678-722-8335, collettarestaurant.com

Community Smith. Enjoy an Easter buffet from noon-4 p.m. featuring brown sugar ham, NY strip and a seafood station, as well as $5 mimosas. Price is $50 for adults and $20 for kids. Get complimentary valet parking for the first three hours.

866 West Peachtree St. NW., Atlanta. 678-412-2402, communitysmithatl.com/

Davio's Northern Italian Steakhouse. ﻿In addition to the full dinner menu, Davio’s Atlanta will offer a selection of Easter specials from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. including blueberry waffle, Grand Marnier chantilly and spinach, gruyere, and parmigiano omelet and brunch potatoes for brunch and dinner specials including the parmigiano-crusted snapper and espresso-rubbed lamb rack.

Phipps Plaza, 3500 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-844-4810, davios.com/atl/

Four Seasons Hotel. The brunch buffet, which will have seating times at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., noon, 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m., will feature dishes including the Big Green Egg-roasted lamb as well as an Aperol cart and an appearance by the Easter bunny. Price is $115 per adult with a $40 bottomless mimosa option, and $65 per child.

75 14th St. NE, Atlanta. 404-881-9898, fourseasons.com/atlanta/

Hampton + Hudson. Celebrate Easter with mimosas and brunch from 10 a.m.- 2:30 p.m. Specials include a croque madame, an asparagus, herb and parmesan frittata and carrot cake for dessert. Also, for $20, guests receive two bottles of champagne and a carafe of OJ.

299 North Highland Ave. Northeast, Atlanta. 404-948-2123, hamptonandhudson.com/

Haven. Check out a pre-fixe Easter brunch menu from 10:30 a.m- 2:30 p.m. For $24 per person, guests will have a choice of one small plate and one entree. There will be additional items for purchase separately, as well as an $8 children’s menu.

1441 Dresden Drive NE, Brookhaven. 404-969-0700, havenrestaurant.com.

HOBNOB Neighborhood Tavern. Try bottomless mimosas or the special, green egg and ham frittata in addition to the regular brunch menu at all three locations.

1551 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta, 404-968-2288, ﻿1221 Ashford Crossing, Atlanta, 470-395-7904 and 804 Town Blvd. #A1010, Brookhaven, 404-464-8971. hobnobatlanta.com.

Le Bilboquet Le Bilboquet will serve a three-course Easter menu that’s perfect for Sunday brunch with family or lunch with friends. Guests will be able to enjoy Easter favorites including seared marinated lobster tail, brioche French toast and roasted lamb tenderloin.

3027 Bolling Way NE, Atlanta, 404-869-9944, lebilboquetatlanta.com

Livingston Restaurant + Bar. Dig into a special Easter brunch buffet at the restaurant in the Georgian Terrace Hotel. From 11 a.m.-5 p.m., find items such as vanilla brioche French toast, Southern chicken and lemon pepper Atlantic salmon as well as a carving station salads, pastries and a dessert station. The children’s buffet includes chicken fingers, potato wedges and mac and cheese. Price is $40 for adults, $15 for children 6-12, free for children 5 and under. The bar is open from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

659 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-897-5000, livingstonatlanta.com.

Lure. The maritime mainstay will offer a three-course, prix fixe menu for $40, including selections such as pimiento cheese fritters with red pepper jelly and goat cheese, blue crab benedict and orange olive oil cake.

1106 Crescent Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-817-3650, lure-atlanta.com

Milton’s Cuisine & Cocktails. The restaurant is offering a three-course prix-fixe menu from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. The menu offers a choice of starters including piquillo pepper crab bisque, Milton’s Caesar salad, sticky toffee pecan beignets, or prime beef and lamb meatballs; entrées including croissant French toast, farmhouse scramble, shrimp and grits, Southern-fried chicken breast or root beer-braised lamb; and lemon-blueberry Bundt cake or chocolate strawberry trifle for dessert. $40 per adult; $20 for children.

800 Mayfield Road, Milton. 770-817-0161, miltonscuisine.com.

Murphy’s. Choose from a variety of Easter specials in addition to the normal brunch menu including a Georgia shrimp frittata and braised short rib hash.

997 Virginia Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-872-0904, murphysatlanta.com/

no. 246. No. 246 will host the Easter bunny’s friends during brunch starting at 11 a.m., with a petting zoo with rabbits and goats. The regular dinner menu will be available starting at 5 p.m.

129 E. Ponce de Leon Ave., Decatur. 678-399-8246, no246.com/

The Optimist. From 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. the Optimist is offering a brunch with a curated Easter menu with dihes including smoked salmon toast, crab cake benedict, cinnamon buns, French toast and lobster cobb salad. Brunch is $28 per person with a choice of a starter and entrée. The regular dinner menu will be available starting at 5 p.m. 914 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta. 404-477-6260, theoptimistrestaurant.com/

Petite Violette. Normally closed on Sunday, Petite Violette, everyone’s favorite family-owned French restaurant located at , will open from 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. for a four-course brunch. Options include split pea soup, coq au vin, roast leg of lamb, strawberries a la romanoff and Key Lime pie. Children’s options include chicken tenders, grilled cheese an spaghetti. Costs is $44.95 per adult and $9.95 per child.

2948 Clairmont Road NE, Atlanta. 404-634-6268. petitevioletterestaurant.com/

Ray’s Restaurants. All three locations are offering holiday buffets. At Ray’s at Killer Creek, try seafood gumbo, pimento cheese fritters, made-to-order omelets, rosemary roasted lamb rack, Big Green Egg-smoked brisket and horseradish-crusted grouper from 9 a.m. - 8 p.m. Price is $55 for adults, $27.95 for children 5-10.

Features at Ray’s on the River include kale Caesar salad, Israeli couscous salad, sliced fruit, Gulf oysters on the half shell, Jonah crab claws, hickory-smoked Cheshire ribs and slow-roasted prime rib. The 9 a.m.-7 p.m. buffet is $55 for adults and $27.95 for children 5-10.

From 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at Ray’s in the City, choose from made-to-order omelets, Canadian ham and eggs Benedict, salmon croquettes, Southern chicken tenders, lamb Shepherd’s pie and carved ham. Price is $50 for adults and $25 for children 5-10.

Ray's at Killer Creek, 1700 Mansell Road, Alpharetta. 770-649-0064, raysrestaurants.com/raysatkillercreek/home

Ray's on the River, 6700 Power Ferry Road, Sandy Springs. 770-955-1187, raysrestaurants.com/raysontheriver/home

Ray's in the City, 240 Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta. 404-524-9224, raysrestaurants.com/raysinthecity/home

Red Sky Tapas & Bar. Enjoy a family-friendly brunch buffet from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. featuring special dishes such as shrimp and grits, baked mac and cheese and French toast. Cost is $20 per person. Bar offerings will include Bloody Marys and mimosa, $12 each for the first drink and $1 for each drink after that.

1255 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. 770-973-0100. redskytapas.com/

St. Cecilia. Indulge in St. Cecilia’s a la carte Easter brunch menu from 11:00 a.m. – ­ 2:30 p.m. with dishes including smoked salmon bruschetta, spinach and leek quiche, cacio e pepe, crispy soft shelled crab and polenta. The regular dinner menu will be available starting at 5 p.m.

3455 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-554-9995, stceciliaatl.com/

Seasons 52. Try a three-course Easter brunch menu with a choice of starter, entrée and dessert from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. for $29.95. Entree options include grilled lobster with corn polenta and eggs, French toast and steak and eggs, with starter choices including black bean and bacon soup and dessert choices including strawberry rhubarb cheesecake. Mimosas, Bloody Marys, sangria and champagne bellini cocktails will be available for $6 each.

3050 Peachtree Road NW, Atlanta, 404-846-1552 and 90 Perimeter Center West, Dunwoody, 770-671-0052.

seasons52.com

Serpas True Food. Eat Easter brunch from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. with specials including local ham on deviled eggs and a lamb dish, as well as options from the a la carte brunch menu. Candy will be given out and the Easter Bunny will make an appearance.

﻿659 Auburn Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-688-0040, serpasrestaurant.com/

South City Kitchen. Hop over to any of South City Kitchen’s four metro Atlanta locations to enjoy a three-course Easter brunch for $35 per person. While each location’s menu will differ, all will include dishes such as Springer Mountain Farms fried chicken and pan fried chicken livers.

Locations in Midtown, Vinings, Buckhead and Avalon. southcitykitchen.com

Southern Art. Enjoy a brunch buffet from 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. featuring a variety of breakfast dishes and omelet station as well as a petting zoo and an appearance by the Easter Bunny. Price is $95 per adult, $45 per child 5 years and older. Children under five are free.

3315 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-946-9070, southernart.com

The Sun Dial. Eat Easter brunch 723 feet above Atlanta from 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. with specials including shrimp with asparagus, wild mushroom, pecorino romano and spicy tomato aioli; lamb loin benedict with poached eggs, vegetable quinoa, mustard hollandaise and potato hash; and roasted salmon with potato leek rosti, scrambled eggs and cilantro aioli. The regular menu will also be available.

210 Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta. 404-589-7506, sundialrestaurant.com/

Truva Turkish Kitchen. Truva will host a kids eggstravagana from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, April 20. Expect egg coloring, face painting and cartoon-watching while dining on menu items such as a waffle and Nutella, French toast, oatmeal, peanut butter and jelly and scrambled eggs. The price per child is $5. The restaurant will serve its regular brunch menu on Easter Sunday.

842 North Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-288-1007, truvaatlanta.com/

Uncle Jack’s Meat House. Find a special brunch menu that includes brunch cocktails such as Bloody Marys and mimosas and dishes such as biscuits and chicken and waffles.

6590 Sugarloaf Pkwy., Duluth. 770-497-2400, unclejacksmeathouseduluth.com/

Valenza. Celebrate with a pre-fixe Easter brunch menu from 10:30 a.m-2:30 p.m. Get your choice of one antipasti and one portata principale for $26 per person. There will be additional items for purchase separately, as well as an $8 children’s menu. 1441 Dresden Drive NE # 100, Brookhaven. 404-969-3233, visitvalenzarestaurant.com.

The White Bull. Enjoy a $39 prix-fixe menu from 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Start with a pastry basket and choose from dishes including burrata toast with carrot bread, strawberries and cashews; ricotta and cornmeal pancakes with blueberries and sorghum-maple syrup and chocolate budino with sea salt caramel and whipped cream.

123 E. Court Square, Decatur. 404-600-5649, whitebullatl.com/

© 2019 Cox Media Group.