What’s on the menu at Alpharetta Restaurant Week?

Food enthusiasts, rejoice! This week, Alpharetta invites you to indulge in a culinary extravaganza featuring Texas-inspired brisket, authentic Tel Aviv falafels, Key Lime Pie, and more—all without leaving the Atlanta area.

Alpharetta Restaurant Week showcases a plethora of culinary delights.

“There is a little bit of every kind of cuisine that you could be searching for,” Audra Winborne from the Alpharetta CVB told WSBTV.com’s Nelson Hicks. “Awesome Alpharetta really is awesome when it comes to a wide variety of flavors, inspirations, (and) culinary backgrounds.”

Diners are invited to explore offerings from 45 participating restaurants throughout the week. Among the options is Smokejack BBQ, a downtown Alpharetta staple known for its mouthwatering briskets, pulled pork, sides and more.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 47 Smokejack BBQ in Alpharetta Here are some more photos from Smokejack BBQ in Alpharetta. (Nelson Hicks)

“We are known for our brisket,” owner David Filipowicz said. “When we opened up, we focused a lot on pulled pork being in the South and being in Georgia. And about 10 years ago, (executive chef) Johnny (Umberger) and I started traveling to Texas and really diving into Texas-style, salt and pepper, hickory-smoked, post-oak brisket. And that’s where we really started to develop that.”

Established in 2004, Smokejack BBQ has witnessed the evolution of Alpharetta’s culinary landscape. Once a modest hub with just a handful of eateries and retail outlets, Alpharetta—dubbed Awesome Alpharetta—has flourished into a bustling destination filled with diverse dining options and vibrant retail experiences.

During Restaurant Week, Smokejack tempts patrons with various delights, including fried pickles, burnt ends, and banana pudding.

Among the highlights of Alpharetta’s dining scene is Rina in Avalon, a restaurant named to honor owner Tal Baum’s grandmother. Drawing inspiration from her grandmother’s recipes, Rina’s menu boasts tempting offerings such as amba chicken infused with Georgia peaches, hummus, falafel salad and Turkish coffee shakes.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 20 Rina in Alpharetta Here are some more photos from Rina in Alpharetta. (Nelson Hicks)

“We’re trying to transport you to the streets of Tel Aviv and are going to have these fun, energetic, urban atmosphere,” Tal Baum said. “We have amazing frozen drinks, beach-themed cocktails and the whole idea behind Rina is to transport you to the beach and just take you on a journey with us.”

Hummus, amba chicken, grilled salmon kabob and a Tahini chocolate chip cookie are among the options for diners during restaurant week.

Alpharetta Restaurant Week kicks off a season packed with events in this vibrant North Fulton County city. From the Taste of Alpharetta to a farmer’s market to live music performances to Alpharetta Food Truck Alley, there’s an abundance of experiences waiting for those looking for fun things to do just north of Atlanta.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 95 Food options around Alpharetta Raise a toast! (Alpharetta CVB)

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 29 Alpharetta Restaurant Week Looking for a new restaurant to try?

