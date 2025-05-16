Visit Clayton for Ramshackle, stay for new restaurants, great food

CLAYTON, Ga. — Get ready for a day of music, shopping, great food, cold drinks and live music as Ramshackle returns to downtown Clayton in the North Georgia mountains. The Street Festival is scheduled for Saturday, June 7.
“Ramshackle truly is going to be the best day of the year,” Lizzie Vogle said. Vogle attended last year’s event and works at the Bridge Creek Inn in Clayton.
“It feels like summer all wrapped up in one big bow, just so much fun truly and that’s what Clayton is,” she said.
0 of 69
Visitors will pack the streets of downtown Clayton from 10 am to 8 pm where they’ll find local vendors, activities for the kids and plenty of fun.
Town Mountain is the music headliner but get there early to hear more music from people like Ramshackle Rising Star artist Breeze Cable.
“I like to play a little bit of everything,” Cable said. “I love all genres. My (favorites are) Fleetwood Mac, Amy Winehouse and Adele. So I love anything soulful and just, I don’t know. I like all that stuff. I would say my genre and the way I write is kind of like indie folk.”
Come hungry and thirsty, too. Many of Main Street’s restaurants will offer something special for festival-goers.
“When Ramshakel was around last year, what we wanted to do was serve our food right outside the streets because they blocked the whole street,” Michael Persoon from Rabun Social said. “It’s amazing. Everybody from kind of this whole southeast region, northeast region, they all come down.”
Rabun Social is a new restaurant in Clayton.
“It’s a kitchen sushi cocktail bar right in downtown Clayton, Georgia,” Persoon said. “And that place is really cool because we feel like we kind of broke the mold with what was needed. We started to add a really nice nightlife. We turned the whole place into like this fun dance party once a month.”
Rabun Social is part of Persoon’s company that combines great food with entertainment. He just opened the Hendrix, a venue that hosts live music, comedy shows, dueling pianos and more in Clayton.
And Persoon isn’t alone. Other companies have recently opened new restaurants in the area, spots like Stekoa Creek.
“We really we call it a mountain-inspired eatery Chop house platform, but also pastas and chicken dishes and you know chops of all kinds and then that kind of thing with a nice bar program,” owner Rudy Theale said.
Theale recently moved to the area. He’s in the restaurant business in North Carolina. He opened Stekoa Creek, operates the Clayton Cafe and has more plans for Clayton.
“We’re building another restaurant now across the street, that’s really more of a family entertainment center,” Theale said. “That’s going to have chef-driven food, pizza and burgers.”
The Vandiver is new, too. The tavern’s menu is packed with dishes featuring regional flavors.
“My favorite dishes are probably, I mean I love all of them, but I would say the fried green tomatoes,” Vogle said. “I mean it’s the essence of the south here and I just love green tomatoes. The Vandiver salad is incredible. It’s our take on a Cobb salad.”
You’ll find the Vandiver inside the recently opened Bridge Creek Inn. The hotel’s owners used Ramshackle last year to announce the opening of Henri’s. Henri’s is a popular bakery in the Atlanta area and now, visitors will find those sweet treats in the North Georgia mountains.
“We have everything from macaroons to breakfast items, chocolate croissants, and almond croissants,” manager Chelsea Cohee said. “We’ve got gourmet cupcakes, we’ve got cakes. Henri’s is known for their shortbread cookies. Those Petit Fours are amazing. We have a full selection of cookies. The Heath cookie is my favorite. It is the best.”
Enjoy some sweet treats during this year’s Ramshackle event or anytime on a visit to Clayton.
“(Clayton has) the lakes, it (has) the mountains, it (has) the golf, it has the friendly people,” Theale said. “Now it has a dining scene that’s really becoming something incredible. And so what I would say to everybody is ‘Come see us.’”