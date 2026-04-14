Usher, Chris Brown announce co-headlining tour, will visit Atlanta

Grammy Award-winning artists Chris Brown and Usher announced “The R&B Tour,” a co-headlining stadium run set for 2026 across North America. The tour brings together two of the genre’s defining hitmakers for a series of performances across the United States and Canada.

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The highly anticipated event includes a stop at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on Saturday, Nov. 7 and Nov. 8, 2026.

The R&B Tour consists of 33 dates and will kick off on Friday, June 26, at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver. The tour will conclude on Friday, Dec. 11, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

0 of 13 Usher family photos Family photo provided mother, Jonnetta Patton/JPat Management (Jonnetta Patton/JPat Management) Usher family photos Family photo provided mother, Jonnetta Patton/JPat Management (Jonnetta Patton/JPat Management) Usher family photos Family photo provided mother, Jonnetta Patton/JPat Management (Jonnetta Patton/JPat Management) Usher family photos Family photo provided mother, Jonnetta Patton/JPat Management (Jonnetta Patton/JPat Management) Usher family photos Family photo provided mother, Jonnetta Patton/JPat Management (Jonnetta Patton/JPat Management) Usher family photos Family photo provided mother, Jonnetta Patton/JPat Management (Jonnetta Patton/JPat Management) Usher family photos Family photo provided mother, Jonnetta Patton/JPat Management (Jonnetta Patton/JPat Management) Usher family photos Family photo provided mother, Jonnetta Patton/JPat Management (Jonnetta Patton/JPat Management) Usher family photos Family photo provided mother, Jonnetta Patton/JPat Management (Jonnetta Patton/JPat Management) Usher family photos Family photo provided mother, Jonnetta Patton/JPat Management (Jonnetta Patton/JPat Management) Usher family photos Family photo provided mother, Jonnetta Patton/JPat Management (Jonnetta Patton/JPat Management)

In addition to the performances, the tour will partner with Global Citizen to contribute $1 from every ticket sold to the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, aiming to provide access to quality education for children worldwide.

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Both artists are coming off significant career milestones. At the end of 2024, Usher’s “USHER: Past, Present, Future” North American tour sold more than 1.1 million tickets across 62 sold-out shows, featuring multiple nights in each city.

0 of 21 Chris Brown appears on stage at BET studios during a taping of “106 & Park” on December 18, 2006 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images) (L-R) Timbaland, Kanye West, Robin Thicke, Rihanna, and Chris Brown pose for a photo during a special Video Music Awards nominee taping of MTV's Total Request Live on August 7, 2007 in New York City. (Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images) Singers Rihanna and Chris Brown perform on stage during Z100's Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden on December 12, 2008 in New York City. (Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images) Chris Brown attends the curtain call on the opening night of "Rain - A Tribute To The Beatles" at Neil Simon Theatre on October 26, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images) Rapper Big Sean (L) and Chris Brown perform onstage during the BET Awards '11 held at the Shrine Auditorium on June 26, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Chris Brown leaves the Los Angeles courthouse after a probation progress hearing on January 28, 2011. Brown pleaded guilty to assaulting his then-girlfriend, singer Rihanna, after a pre-Grammy Awards party in 2009. (Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images) Chris Brown blows out the candles at his "F.A.M.E." album release dinner at Abe & Arthur's on March 22, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Ima) Chris Brown paints with members of his fan club Team Breezy at the Symphonic Love Foundation Launch Party, which supports and creates arts programs for youth. (Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Symphonic Love Foundation) Chris Brown appears in court for a probation violation hearing during which his probation was revoked by a Los Angeles Superior judge on December 16, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) Chris Brown, LA City Officials and Community Leaders unite in South Central L.A. on July 20, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Angela Weiss/Getty Images) Chris Brown appears in court for a probation violation hearing in Los Angeles Court on May 9, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Paul Buck-Pool\Getty Images) Recording artist Chris Brown (L) and model Karrueche Tran attend the Alexander Wang x H&M Pre-Shop Party at H&M on November 5, 2014 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images for H&M) Chris Brown paints at SPACEBY3 during Fine Art Auctions Miami's Urban Art Week on February 12, 2015 in Miami, Florida. (Sergi Alexander/Getty Images for Fine Art Auctions Miami) Singer Chris Brown (R) and his lawyer Mark Geragos attend a progress hearing at Los Angeles Superior Court on March 20, 2015 in Los Angeles. (Mario Anzuoni-Pool/Getty Images) Chris Brown performs at Real 92.3's The Real Show at The Forum on November 5, 2016 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images) Chris Brown (R) and his daughter Royalty attend the Premiere Of Riveting Entertainment's "Chris Brown: Welcome To My Life" at L.A. LIVE on June 6, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images) Chris Brown performs onstage during TIDAL X: Brooklyn at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on October 17, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for TIDAL) Chris Brown performs at 2018 BET Experience Staples Center Concert, sponsored by COCA-COLA, at L.A. Live on June 22, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images for BET)

Last October, Brown concluded his sold-out “BREEZY BOWL XX WORLD TOUR,” which celebrated the 20th anniversary of his career. That trek marked Brown’s highest-grossing tour to date and has become the highest-grossing tour ever by a solo Black American male artist, earning nearly $300 million and drawing two million fans across stadiums in North America, Europe and the United Kingdom.

Tickets for “The R&B Tour” will be available starting with a Citi presale beginning Tuesday, April 21, at 12 p.m. local time and running until Wednesday, April 22, at 10 p.m. through the Citi Entertainment program. The R&B Tour Presale will start on Thursday, April 23. Fans can sign up for The R&B Tour Presale by April 21 at 10 p.m. ET; no code is needed, but membership in Live Nation All Access is required and can be joined for free during sign-up.

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The general on sale for tickets will begin on Monday, April 27, at 12 p.m. on RaymondAndBrownTour.com.

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