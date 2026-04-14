Usher, Chris Brown announce co-headlining tour, will visit Atlanta
Grammy Award-winning artists Chris Brown and Usher announced “The R&B Tour,” a co-headlining stadium run set for 2026 across North America. The tour brings together two of the genre’s defining hitmakers for a series of performances across the United States and Canada.
The highly anticipated event includes a stop at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on Saturday, Nov. 7 and Nov. 8, 2026.
The R&B Tour consists of 33 dates and will kick off on Friday, June 26, at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver. The tour will conclude on Friday, Dec. 11, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.
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In addition to the performances, the tour will partner with Global Citizen to contribute $1 from every ticket sold to the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, aiming to provide access to quality education for children worldwide.
Both artists are coming off significant career milestones. At the end of 2024, Usher’s “USHER: Past, Present, Future” North American tour sold more than 1.1 million tickets across 62 sold-out shows, featuring multiple nights in each city.
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Last October, Brown concluded his sold-out “BREEZY BOWL XX WORLD TOUR,” which celebrated the 20th anniversary of his career. That trek marked Brown’s highest-grossing tour to date and has become the highest-grossing tour ever by a solo Black American male artist, earning nearly $300 million and drawing two million fans across stadiums in North America, Europe and the United Kingdom.
Tickets for “The R&B Tour” will be available starting with a Citi presale beginning Tuesday, April 21, at 12 p.m. local time and running until Wednesday, April 22, at 10 p.m. through the Citi Entertainment program. The R&B Tour Presale will start on Thursday, April 23. Fans can sign up for The R&B Tour Presale by April 21 at 10 p.m. ET; no code is needed, but membership in Live Nation All Access is required and can be joined for free during sign-up.