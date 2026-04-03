Experience space, International Space Station like never before at new Atlanta exhibition

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Space Explorers: The Infinite opened at Pullman Yards, offering visitors a virtual reality experience of life aboard the International Space Station. The exhibition uses 360-degree footage filmed in space to simulate the daily routines and spacewalks of astronauts.

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Fewer than 300 people have traveled to the space station over the last two decades. The project provides an immersive 3D replica of the station, using what creators describe as the largest media project ever filmed in space to connect the public with the next chapter of deep-space exploration.

Space Explorers, the Infinite (Nelson Hicks)

Rory Seydel from Space Explorers: The Infinite explained that the exhibition uses technology to move visitors from Atlanta to orbit. “You’re going to be transported through the technology of virtual reality 250 miles above the Earth to the International Space Station, where you’re gonna explore virtual reality, a 3D replica of the International Space Station,” Seydel told WSBTV.com’s Nelson Hicks.

The experience is designed to give the public access to an environment few have visited.

Shane Kimbrough, a former astronaut and Georgia Tech graduate, contributed to the project’s development. Kimbrough attended the Lovett School in Atlanta and spent several months living on the space station during multiple missions.

“It’s an incredible experience that we can bring anybody pretty much; you’re going to get an immersive experience on the International Space Station,” Kimbrough said.

Space Explorers, the Infinite (Nelson Hicks)

The footage used in the exhibition was captured by special cameras that accompanied Kimbrough and other astronauts into space. These cameras recorded spacewalks and views of the planet. Kimbrough emphasized that the visuals are not digital recreations.

“It is really, really cool when you look around outside the space station, when you’re just looking at planet Earth,” Kimbrough said. “A lot of people get just so focused on that because it’s so stunning. Those are real views. Those aren’t made up. They’re not computer-generated. They are real footage that we shot from the International Space Station and you get to enjoy it now.”

Seydel noted that the exhibition blends different types of media to create the experience. “I love that 3D cinematic VR, it’s kind of mixing the best of cinema and documentary filmmaking with immersive experiences and really giving people access to this kind of awe-inspiring experience,” Seydel said.

The technology also allows visitors to observe how astronauts interact during their missions. Kimbrough said the footage’s immersive nature makes the experience feel authentic.

“It’s, you’re literally there. It’s not like you’re thinking about it or, I mean, it is the real deal,” Kimbrough said. “And you get to kind of experience an event with my colleagues up there and they’ll talk you through whatever they’re doing at that moment.”

Space Explorers, the Infinite (Nelson Hicks)

The exhibition also includes a look at the Artemis program, featuring footage of the NASA Artemis I rocket launch on large screens. This is paired with an audiovisual installation called “The Universe within the Universe” by artist Ryoji Ikeda.

Since its launch in 2021, the project has attracted more than 500,000 visitors worldwide. It was co-created by Montreal-based PHI Studio and Felix & Paul Studios.

The exhibition is currently open at Pullman Yards, with tickets starting at $24 for children and $34 for adults.

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