0 Top things to do at Atlanta's airport

Whether you've had a flight delayed at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport or have a wait after going through security, you may be looking for ways to pass the time. Fortunately, there are plenty of options to keep you comfortable and entertained at Atlanta's airport.



Check out these top Atlanta airport things to do:



Spend time in a sleep/work pod

Whether you're in need of a quick nap or are stuck in the airport for a long layover, you can sack out in a sleep/work pod. You'll have a daybed sofa, pillows, blankets and HDTV, and the nap pods also come equipped with a sound-masking system. If you'd rather work, the TV converts to a computer with access to the internet as well as the airport's flight-tracking system, and you'll also have a desk, phone and office chair. You'll find the nap/work areas at Concourse B at Gate B16 and Concourse T Adj. Gate T8.



Listen to live music

The airport hosts 11 musicians who play every day at different areas. You can hear everything from classical violin music to steel drums. If you'd like to sample the airport's music offerings, listen to the artists on the airport's website.



Attend religious services

Did you know you could attend a church service at the airport? Interfaith Chapels are located at three places: the Domestic Terminal Chapel on the atrium, third floor (pre- security), the Concourse E Chapel (behind the Martin Luther King Jr. exhibit at the top of the elevator (post-security) and Concourse F Chapel (International Terminal atrium, second floor (post-security). Regular services are held for a variety of denominations, and you can also request a chaplain's services.



Appreciate the art

The Atlanta airport has permanent and rotating art exhibits in a variety of locations. Many types of art are displayed, including student artwork and professional exhibits such as "Courage Under Fire," which features dramatic photography from the Freedom Riders during the civil rights movement.



Get a massage

Enjoy a relaxing neck and shoulders massage at one of the Atlanta airport's XPresSpa locations. You can also get a manicure to help you get ready for a business meeting or just to treat yourself.



Visit a spa

Asanda Spa Lounge in Delta Sky Club Terminal E can help clear your mind and skin while relaxing your muscles. A foot and leg massage is available, or you can rejuvenate with a Fly Facial or anti-fatigue eye treatment. To enjoy a calming effect that's similar to medication, try the Deepak Chopra Dream Weaver Light, Sound and Mind Machine, which uses LED lights in specific colors and frequencies.



Enjoy a meal or drink

Atlanta airport things to do include a long list of a wide variety of restaurants. Whether you'd like an upscale dining experience at One Flew South, want to enjoy a huge hamburger at Grindhouse Killer Burgers or try a fresh fruit cup at LottaFrutta, you'll find a meal to love at the airport. Many airport restaurants also have a large selection of beer, wine or cocktails. Chicken + Beer, for example, which is owned by Atlanta rapper and actor Ludacris, features interesting local draft beers.



Relax in a lounge

Airport lounges offer large, comfy chairs and space to relax while you watch TV, eat, drink or simply unwind in the relative quiet. Most lounges are reserved for members or frequent fliers, but some are available to the general flying public for a daily fee. Not surprisingly, since Delta Airlines is headquartered at Hartsfield-Jackson, you'll find plenty of Delta Sky Lounges at the airport.

