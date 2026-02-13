Tim McGraw announces summer tour, includes stop in Alpharetta

Country music artist Tim McGraw announced his 2026 North American summer headline tour, which includes a performance at the Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Alpharetta on Sept. 24, 2026.

The 33-date Pawn Shop Guitar Tour includes three exclusive stadium shows.

The tour announcement precedes the release of McGraw’s new track, “Pawn Shop Guitar,” which is scheduled to debut early next month. This upcoming trek follows his Standing Room Only Tour in 2024 and an intimate engagement at Caesars Palace this past December.

McGraw, a three-time Grammy Award-winning musician and touring artist, will headline the 33-date trek. For the three exclusive stadium shows, McGraw will be joined by The Chicks and Lady A. Other select dates on the tour will feature opening performances by 49 Winchester and Timothy Wayne. There’s no announcment yet on the opener for the show in Alpharetta.

“The band and I are so excited to get back out on the road this summer,” McGraw said. “And we’ve got three really special stadium shows – with some really special guests. I can’t believe they all agreed to join me!! The Chicks and A! I dare you to find more hits in one show! This will be a great night of incredible songs and musicianship.”

McGraw added that his team cannot wait to see everyone during the upcoming dates.

The 2026 tour follows several high-profile engagements for McGraw, including a sold-out limited residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace and his 2024 Standing Room Only Tour.

Tim McGraw - 2026 Summer Tour Dates:

July 9, 2026 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts *

July 10, 2026 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center *

July 11, 2026 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium *+≠^

July 16, 2026 – Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre *

July 17, 2026 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center *

July 18, 2026 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake *

July 23, 2026 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion *

July 24, 2026 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater *

July 25, 2026 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center *

July 30, 2026 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park *+≠^

July 31, 2026 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview *

August 1, 2026 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater*

August 6, 2026 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach *

August 7, 2026 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park *

August 8, 2026 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium

August 13, 2026 – Birmingham, AL – Coca-Cola Amphitheater *

August 14, 2026 – Charlotte, NC – Truliant Amphitheater *

August 15, 2026 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live *

August 21, 2026 – Kansas City, MO – Morton Amphitheater

August 22, 2026 – East Troy, WI – Alpine Valley Music Theatre *

August 23, 2026 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Field *+≠^

August 27, 2026 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center *^

August 28, 2026 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre *

August 29, 2026 – Grand Rapids, MI – Acrisure Amphitheater *

September 10, 2026 – Austin, TX – Moody Center *^

September 11, 2026 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion *^

September 12, 2026 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP *

September 17, 2026 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

September 18, 2026 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center *

September 19, 2026 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre *

September 24, 2026 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

September 25, 2026 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre *

September 26, 2026 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre *

* 49 Winchester

+ The Chicks

≠ Lady A

^ Timothy Wayne

