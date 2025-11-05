Tellus Museum unveils new exhibit, journey through history to see what a smartphone has replaced

Imagine trying to walk around carrying a TV, a boom box, a telephone, a fax machine, a flashlight, a handheld game and a Rolodex. Essentially, you do. That’s the power of a smartphone.

The Tellus Science Museum in Cartersville unveiled a new gallery titled ‘Replaced by the Smartphone,’ showcasing items that have been rendered nearly obsolete by one small device that can fit into your hand.

"I grew up in this time frame where there was a transition of a lot of this stuff," Amy Gramsey, Director of Curatorial Services at Tellus Museum, told WSB-TV's Nelson Hicks. "I remember dialing a rotary phone, I remember the push-button phone, I remember some of the TVs that used to have vacuum tubes now versus a liquid crystal display."

The exhibit includes familiar items such as radios, beepers and watches, but also features lesser-known objects like photo albums and old credit card machines.

Visitors can explore the history of technology and see how many devices have been consolidated into the smartphone. Gramsey noted the educational value of the exhibit, saying, "It's fun, even since we've been open, to see grandparents and parents come and say, 'Well, I remember that.' Or kids are like, 'What is that?' And they go into detail. We have a Rolodex, and no one knows what a Rolodex is anymore."

While it's fascinating to uncover all the things the smartphone has replaced, it's a great experience to take a walk down memory lane, too.

The Tellus Museum's newest exhibit is housed in the Tellus West Galleries, a 20,000-square-foot expansion to the museum. The Tellus Museum recently celebrated its opening with a ribbon-cutting event. The gallery features a variety of objects, including payphones, video cameras, an iPod, hotel keys, credit card machines and games, all of which have been replaced by the smartphone.

“I grew up in this time frame where there was a transition of a lot of this stuff,” Amy Gramsey, Director of Curatorial Services at Tellus Science Museum, told WSB-TV’s Nelson Hicks. “I remember dialing a rotary phone, I remember the push-button phone, I remember some of the TVs that used to have vacuum tubes now versus a liquid crystal display.”

The exhibit includes many items that a smartphone clearly replaced, such as radios, beepers and watches. But there are numerous other items the smartphone replaced that people don’t think of, items like photo albums and the manual credit card machines.

Visitors can explore the history of technology and see how many devices have been consolidated into the smartphone at the Tellus Science Museum.

Gramsey noted the educational value of the exhibit, saying, “It’s fun, even since we’ve been open, to see grandparents and parents come and say, ‘Well, I remember that.’ Or kids are like, ‘What is that?’ And they go into detail. We have a Rolodex, and no one knows what a Rolodex is anymore.”

While it’s fascinating to uncover all the things the smartphone has replaced, it’s a great experience to take a walk down memory lane, too.

“Behind us here is my exact laptop from college, which like I had these chills go up my back,” Steven Schumacher, Cartersville Museum City President, said. “I haven’t seen that laptop since I was in college 20 years ago up in Connecticut. But that Dell Inspiron 600 that’s right behind me, it says circa 2003, which is the year I graduated high school.”

The Tellus Museum’s newest exhibit is housed in the Tellus West Galleries, a 20,000-square-foot expansion to the museum. The Tellus Museum recently celebrated its opening with a ribbon-cutting event.

There's a museum in Cartersville that features unusual vintage and all kinds of iconic cars including the Batmobile! Two of them, actually. This is the Savoy Museum in Cartersville.

"Whether you are someone just curious about cars, an automobile enthusiast, or a serious car collector, you are invited to pause for a moment and take in the artistic beauty of the magnificent machines found inside Savoy Automobile Museum," notes the museum's website.

The Savoy Automobile Museum connects people to the cultural diversity of the automobile. Through changing exhibits, educational programs, and engaging experiences, individuals have the opportunity to appreciate the beauty and history of automobiles.

Guests visiting the museum will be met with an assortment of automobiles and original works of art. Cartersville offers more than just the Tellus Museum; visitors can also explore the Savoy Automobile Museum, the Booth Western Art Museum, and other attractions.

“Coming up to Cartersville is more than just a day trip and we’re happy to invite visitors from all across the Southeast to visit us and spend a couple of nights,” Schumacher said.

The ‘Replaced by the Smartphone’ gallery at the Tellus Museum provides a nostalgic journey through the evolution of technology, highlighting how smartphones have transformed everyday life. Visitors should bring their smartphones on a visit to use maps to locate the museum, a camera to take photos inside the attraction and the internet to discover some nearby restaurants.

The new West Galleries also house a temporary exhibit, "Journey to Space." Click HERE, to learn more about it.

Tellus Museum: New addition showcases things smartphone replaced, many you don't realize

