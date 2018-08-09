0 Taylor Swift Atlanta Concert: Parking, tickets, food

With her “Reputation” always on the line, Taylor Swift will tote her six-act extravaganza to Mercedes-Benz Stadium Friday and Saturday nights.

The pop superstar (it’s hard to even remember the country years at this point) has nearly sold out both shows, but there are still official tickets available (via ticketmaster.com). The remaining allotment is $89-$475 Friday and $155-$550 Saturday. Fans must use digital ticketing for the show, so it’s suggested you download the MBS app and log in to the tickets tab with your Ticketmaster account to place tickets in Google Pay or Apple Wallet.

If you are trekking to the downtown Atlanta stadium this weekend, here are some things to know:

When things open: The box office will raise its shades at noon. The bag valet (more on that below) at 3 p.m. Gates are at 5 p.m. The concert begins at 7 p.m.

Parent drop-offs: Not hanging around to “Shake It Off,” Mom and Dad? Well, then you’ll want to visit the pickup and drop-off zones at Andrew Young International Boulevard (from GWCC Building B toward Marietta Street) and GWCC Building C Bus Lane (off Northside Drive).

Parking: The people sitting in traffic behind you will appreciate that you’ve prepurchased parking. A list of lots is available at parking.mercedesbenzstadium.com. Prices range from $12.30 (if you don’t mind walking) to $57.50 across the street from the stadium on Philips Drive.

MARTA: If you’re going the public transportation route, the closest stops are Vine City and the GWCC/Dome/Philips Arena, both on the blue-green line (transfer available at Five Points).

Opening acts: Swift has chosen a couple of fellow female firecrackers to share her stage — former Fifth Harmony standout and “Havana” songstress Camila Cabello (maybe Atlanta’s Young Thug will join her on the East Atlanta-name-dropping hit?) and British “Boom Clap” hitmaker Charli XCX, who will take the stage first.

Clear bags: As with all events at MBS, the clear bag policy will be in effect. Any bag or wallet larger than 4.5 by 6.5 inches must be clear or will otherwise be checked for $5 at a bag valet tent located at Gate 1, International Plaza (the red brick sidewalk) and the North Suite Entry. And then you have to wait with a billion people to pick it up after the show, so why not avoid the hassle and go clear?

Posters: The tour has a poster size regulation of 11 by 17 inches. If it’s bigger than that, you’re not getting it in.

Other things you’re not getting in: Cameras with a lens longer than 6 inches (detachable or nondetachable); laser pointers; noisemakers; tripods; monopods; selfie sticks; lights; battery packs; binocular cases.

Food: MBS is already recognized for its Fan First Pricing menu ($2 refillable sodas, water, hot dogs, pretzels, popcorn; $3 pizza, fries and nachos; $5 beer). There is also an assortment of specialty food vendors (barbecue, brats, sausages, gourmet fries, rib-eye sandwiches, grilled cheese and more) throughout the stadium. A special preconcert cocktail party is also available at Molly B’s restaurant on Concourse 100.

For more details, visit mercedesbenzstadium.com.

