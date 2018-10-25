0 SweetWater 420 Fest taps Widespread Panic, Avett Brothers, Jason Isbell for 15th anniversary

It’s a lineup befitting an anniversary year with the kingpins of the jam genre sharing the marquee with a couple of top Americana names.

For the 15th year of SweetWater 420 Fest, Widespread Panic will return to perform four sets during two nights, while The Avett Brothers and Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit will also energize fans of the three-day festival.

Joining them – so far – will be Rebelution, Moon Taxi, The Claypool Lennon Delirium, Keller Williams’ Grateful Grass, John Medeski’s Mad Skillet, Turkuaz and Knower, with 45-plus additional acts to be announced in January.

“They are probably the most requested band we have,” said Jennifer Bensch, president of Happy Ending Productions, which produces the event. “We wouldn’t normally bring a band back so soon if it didn’t resonate with our patrons. But people who are avid Panic followers will go and see (several) nights of them in a row, so it lends itself in doing that in a festival scene.”

Widespread Panic also played multiple sets and nights at the 2017 installment of SweetWater 420 Fest.

This year’s gathering, which will take place April 19-21 at its now-regular home of Centennial Olympic Park, also tilts more toward roots and Americana music.

“We’re super excited. It’s a slightly different style of headliner that we’ve done (with Avett Brothers and Isbell). Keeping the festival fresh and new is something we try to achieve,” Bensch said, noting that Isbell seemed a natural fit given his affinity for Atlanta and also, because the similar-genre Sturgill Simpson drew so well at the 2018 edition in April.

Early-bird tickets for the 2019 SweetWater 420 Fest will be on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday via www.sweetwater420fest.com/tickets/ (the last time Widespread Panic headlined, those tickets were snapped up in an hour). Three-day general admission prices start at $99 and three-day “Big Fish” VIP tickets at $303.

Music fans who also enjoy exercise can register for the April 20 420 Fest 5K – a Peachtree Road Race qualifier – at www.sweetwater420fest.com.

The 2018 SweetWater 420 Fest garnered a crowd of about 60,000 during the three days – and that was during construction of Centennial Olympic Park.

The capacity will return to full force in 2019 – four stages – including a new, permanent Southern Company Amphitheater.

Bensch said since the “Lyrics and Laughter” comedy stage has grown in popularity, it will move to the amphitheater and highlight national and regional up-and-comers; the 420 Disco will also be back.

Given that the underlying purpose of 420 Fest is to celebrate Earth Day (April 22) and raise environmental awareness, the festival will also maintain its eco-friendly focus with compost creation, the Planet 420 environmental village and charitable donations.

That initiative, called “4:19: Got a Minute to Give?” was implemented at this year’s festival and will continue in 2019.

“We asked bands to pick a charity they were passionate about and asked them to donate memorabilia or an experience and auction it off,” Bensch said. “Every single band participated. We didn’t expect it to have that kind of response.”

Visit the Sweetwater420 Fest website for details about the auction offerings.

