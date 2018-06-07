ATLANTA - State Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park has officially gotten quite the upgrade.
The outdoor venue just underwent a massive $6 million renovation, with major amenity upgrades like a courtyard area and expanded concessions, as well as air-conditioned bathrooms.
“It needed a major injection… I’ve been working on this for about nine years,” said Live Nation Southeast President Peter Conlon.
“We’ve taken some tables out of the pit to make it roomier; the seats in the boxes are much bigger. They’ll have a unique and very pleasurable experience. It’s got great sight lines and you’re very close to the artist.”
The amphitheater was previously only able to offer guests prepackaged food items. However, the newly renovated kitchen area is equipped with pizza ovens, grills and even deep fryers, allowing them to expand their concession offerings immensely.
The iconic performers at the theater include Frank Sinatra, Johnny Cash and David Bowie. And don’t be surprised if you see some famous faces in the crowd.
“Whether it’s the cast of 'The Walking Dead' or a movie star in town… there are always a number of people and celebrities who live here who call up and want to see something.”
For more information on the summer series concert lineup, visit https://www.chastainseries.com/
