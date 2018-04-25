Spring, summer events at Ponce City Market

The Shed at Ponce City Market, an open-air structure located alongside the property’s entrance to the Atlanta BeltLine, will hold a series of outdoor events and markets throughout this spring and summer. Open to the public, activities will be hosted in collaboration with local businesses and nonprofits including King of Pops, WonderRoot and Community Farmers Markets.
Ponce City Farmers Market: The Ponce City Farmers Market season is now open and held at The Shed every Tuesday from 4pm-8pm. Featuring produce from urban farmers, products from artisanal food makers and tastes from guest chefs, the producer-only market offers an outdoor shopping experience with good vibes and a unique evening hangout spot. The farmers market will also host pop-up events every month – Pure Barre classes the second Tuesday of the month, dog adoption events the third Tuesday and Turntable DJ Yoga the fourth Tuesday. Visit by traversing the Beltline or take advantage of the free hour of parking for all guests (input code FARMERS2018 in the ParkMobile app). Running through November 20th, this market is coordinated by Community Farmers Markets, a nonprofit that aims to preserve, root and grow a diverse local food culture. Ponce City Farmers Market accepts SNAP benefits (food stamps) and doubles the dollar value thanks to a partnership with Wholesome Wave Georgia.
WonderRoot Artist Market: WonderRoot is a local arts organization that works to improve the cultural landscape of Atlanta through creative initiatives and community partnerships. The organization will host WonderRoot Artist Market at The Shed on the first Sunday of each month from noon-6pm. Guests can explore art from local makers, connect with community artists, and shop handcrafted wares. Vendor fees from the Artist and Maker Market fund WonderRoot's creative youth development programs, and each month WonderRoot gives a free table for two makers to provide the opportunity for underrepresented artists to sell their work.
King of Pops Trivia: Each Wednesday night at The Shed, King of Pops and Dirty South Trivia are hosting a night of fun team trivia. Beginning at 6:30pm, the public is invited to test their knowledge for the chance to win cool first, second and third place prizes from PCM’s stores.
The Helpful Hot Dog: At The Shed every Saturday from noon to 3pm, stop by for The Mercury's weekly "The Helpful Hot Dog" cart to enjoy new renditions on the classic hot dog. The Helpful Hot Dog’s mission is to provide assistance to restaurant workers in the Metro Atlanta area that struggle with substance abuse, addiction and mental health issues. A guest chef is invited to host the cart at the end of each month.
lululemon Sweat Shed Series: Beginning on May 3rd, lululemon will host a weekly High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) class at The Shed each Thursday evening at 6:30pm. Guests are welcome to join the complimentary classes hosted by some of Atlanta’s most elite trainers.
For more information on upcoming events at Ponce City Market, please visit: www.poncecitymarket.com/events
