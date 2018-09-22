Spend Halloween with Great Wolf Lodge

Halloween is right around the corner!
It’s time for kids to start planning their costumes, collaborating on the best trick-or-treat routes and asking around for the coolest Halloween party to attend.
But the Great Wolf Lodge LaGrange is aiming to fill all of those needs and throw in a water park for good measure.
Kids and parents alike can enjoy Halloween-themed activities at Great Wolf Lodge such as:
- Trick-or-Treat Trail - Multiple trail stops will be set up throughout the Lodge where little goblins and ghouls can collect candy and participate in an interactive activity such as the Witch Hat Ring Toss, Mummy Bowling, Pin the Wolf Ears on Mr. Bones, and more.
- Howl-O-Ween House - A life-sized, not-so-haunted house will come alive in the Grand Lobby, which will also serve as the first stop on the Trick-or-Treat Trail. Additionally, the Howl-O-Ween House will serve as a Teal Pumpkin stop for guests with food allergies and a non-food treat will be distributed for guest enjoyment.
- Costume Parade - Guests will put their boo-tiful costumes on display and join the Great Wolf Kids for a Costume Parade around the Grand Lobby.
- Monster Bash Dance Party - Witches, mummies and more can show off their scariest dance moves set to favorite Halloween tunes that are sure to get everybody’s bones moving and grooving.
- Spooktacular Story Time - A Great Wolf Lodge tradition takes on a Howl-O-Ween twist as young guests are treated to a festive Halloween story. The interactive tales will transport guests into a boo-bit scary, but mostly silly land every night in the Grand Lobby.
In addition to packing plastic pumpkin pails and plenty of ghostly garments for costume parades, families can enjoy Great Wolf’s massive 84-degree indoor waterpark, featuring areas specifically designed for toddlers, tweens, teens, and even adults.
