Spend a night in Hotel Clermont's Room 237 in ‘Shining'-inspired deal

For years, the circa-1924 structure above Clermont Lounge was abandoned, dark and pretty creepy.
Then Hotel Clermont opened in the old building this summer, and it became something glamorous, pulsing with life and the opposite of off-putting.
Everywhere, that is, except room 237 during all of next month.
The hotel has designed a package intended to satisfy that weird desire everyone gets in October to purposefully freak themselves the heck out.
The “Here’s Johnny” deal is inspired by “The Shining,” the Stephen King horror novel turned into a Stanley Kubrick-directed film. Think of it as the hotel’s classy version of a haunted house experience.
The promotion includes “special accommodations” in Room 237, for $237 a night. If you’ll recall, Room 237 is where all manner of terror occurs at the story’s Overlook Hotel.
Guests will also receive a bottle of Jack Daniels with a rocks glass and ice, presumably to drown out the visions of scary twin girls. They can also expect vignettes inspired by “The Shining” and related surprises.
The package is available Sundays through Thursdays in October; check availability here. Room 237 typically ranges from $199 to $319.
