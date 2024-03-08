Southern Living picks ‘Best Local Treasure’ in Georgia

Amazing destinations, hidden treasures, awesome eats and great bars, trails and attractions fill the state of Georgia. But which one tops the list?

Southern Living tackled that question as part of its South’s Best Awards. It honored 23 local treasures across Southeastern states with an award.

One spot officially captured the award in Georgia. That honor went to the Fox Theatre, named as “Georgia’s Best Live Music Venue.”

Fox Theatre

“‘The Fabulous Fox,’ as the locals call it, possesses a grandeur and mystery that captures the hearts and minds of any visitor,” Southern Living editors noted. “It is a stunning example of 1920s Moorish Revival architecture that was originally designed to serve as a Yaarab Shriners temple, but in a fateful turn of events, the money ran dry. The 4,665-seat auditorium was purchased and completed by the Fox Theatre Company to convert it into one of the most distinctive theaters of all time.”

From the night sky that adorns the Fox Theatre’s ceiling to “Might Mo,” a 3,622-pipe organ custom-made for The Fox nearly 100 years ago to the Fox sign that greets guests along Peachtree Street, the Fox Theatre is unlike any other venue in Georgia.

The Fox Theatre hosts concerts, musicals, movies, shows and more. For many, the experience of seeing the Fox is an event itself.

“There are decades of music history seeping from the ornate walls of the near-100-year-old theater, and that’s perhaps what has kept it so beloved in the hearts of Georgia’s music lovers,” Southern Living editors noted.

Dreamland Bar-B-Que captured one of the awards in Alabama with it’s best banana pudding. The company does have a location in Georgia.

Dollywood captured an award, named as “Tennessee’s Best Attraction.”

