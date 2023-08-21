Six Flags unveils plans for new roller coaster with splash zone

AUSTELL, Ga. — Six Flags revealed a groundbreaking coaster that’s coming to the Georgia amusement park next year.

The roller coaster, currently unnamed, was introduced as an ultra surf coaster.

The surf coaster boasts unique seating. Featuring free-spinning seats in two outward-facing circles atop a massive board that traverses the exhilarating track, this innovative design ensures that no two ride experiences will be the same.

JUST ANNOUNCED AT COASTER FEST! 🎢 A first-of-its-kind Ultra Surf coaster is coming to Six Flags Over Georgia next year! pic.twitter.com/2TYxoIRbiF — Six Flags Over Georgia (@sfovergeorgia) August 19, 2023

The coaster delivers three moments of weightlessness and four airtime spins. With a robust launch system propelling riders to 60 miles per hour until gravity takes over, this ride offers unparalleled weightless airtime, destined to enthrall coaster enthusiasts. The ride encompasses forward and backward trips across 590 feet of track, including a 144-foot incline.

Passengers will glide both backward and forward, encountering four water effects, among them a vertical wave wall and a low-cutting splash combination. This elevated experience is sure to captivate both riders and spectators. Riders will race through a water vortex tunnel, creating a mesmerizing water curtain. With its panoramic view, onlookers are guaranteed to be swept up in the excitement of the water feature and its picturesque ambiance. While the coaster provides refreshing splash moments, it can be deactivated during colder months, ensuring thrills all year round.

The public will have the opportunity to contribute their suggestions for naming the new ride in the upcoming months. It will be located in the ScreamPunk area of the park.

The announcement was made at Coaster Fest this weekend.

Remember these old Six Flags rides?

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 64 Viper at Six Flags Over Georgia Take a walk down memory lane and see how many old rides and attractions from Six Flags your recognize! Viper

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

This new coaster will join the Kid Flash Cosmic Coaster, a family coaster, which is expected to open very soon.

RELATED: See more Things to Do around Atlanta

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 15 KID FLASH Cosmic Coaster Six Flags will unveil a new family roller coaster in 2023. (Six Flags Over Georgia)

©2023 Cox Media Group