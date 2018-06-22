0 See the world's first Coca-Cola wall sign

Coca-Cola can be traced back to 1886 when pharmacist Dr. John Pemberton created the concoction to sell at soda fountains.

The first servings of Coke were sold for five cents and they sold nine servings per day on average.

Much has changed over the last 132 years and Coca-Cola now reports sales of 1.9 billion servings per day globally.

Atlanta is home to much of the company's history, but there's an interesting tidbit of Coke history just up the road in Cartersville.

Young Brothers Pharmacy is home to the first Coca-Cola wall mural.

According to Coca-Cola, the mural was painted in 1894 on the side of Young Bros. Drug Company in downtown Cartersville. A Coca-Cola syrup salesman named James Coudon painted it. The spot offered a lot of exposure at 100-feet long and faced the train depot.

Nearly 125 years later, the sign is still there, the drug store is still there and the train still goes by.

Dean Cox, who bought the drug store in 1968, said the Coca-Cola Company painted the sign through the 1970s. But in the 80s, he wanted to do something special. Cox wanted to restore the sign to its originally glory.

According to Coke, Cox called in two women known for restoring old Coca-Cola signs. Alison Free and Aggie Ferguson spent several weeks removing 25 layers of paint to uncover the original. From there, they restored to the brilliance seen today.

Since the restoration and notoriety its brought to the business, Cox now offers plenty of Coca-Cola products and memorabilia.

