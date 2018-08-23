See Big Boi in concert for $15

The Tour Championship golf tournament returns to Atlanta in September and brings with it the best golfers in the world.
It bring a concert with Big Boi to town, too.
Tee Up ATL is hosting the official kickoff of the Tour Championship. The event includes the top PGA Tour players, Atlanta sports stars and the Atlanta rapper.
Tickets to the Monday, September 17 event are $15 plus fees. The ticket includes one free drink. Proceeds from the concert will benefit the East Lake Foundation and Purpose Built Communities.
Ryan Cameron will host the event at the College Football Hall of Fame.
