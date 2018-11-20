See 100+ Christmas trees, more at Christmas at Biltmore

ASHEVILLE, N.C. - A holiday tradition that goes back more than 120 years, Christmas at Biltmore enchants those who visit the estate during its annual holiday celebration, which runs through Jan. 6, 2019.
Every year, Biltmore transforms into an unforgettable yuletide vacation destination. Biltmore’s design team will weave this year’s theme – “The Art of Christmas” – throughout every element created for the season, taking inspiration from both individual pieces of artwork in the house as well as places that George Vanderbilt traveled to collect artwork. Inside the 250-room Biltmore House, a towering 35-foot-tall Fraser Fir tree laden with ornaments and wrapped packages tucked into its branches serves as the seasonal centerpiece.
During Christmas at Biltmore, the entire estate may be enjoyed as part of admission. More than one hundred Christmas trees—each hand-decorated and styled—grace the house and estate combined. The Conservatory is filled with poinsettias and tropical plants and offers a daily complimentary seminar that provides tips for guests’ own holiday décor.
Biltmore Winery is decorated with 7,000 globe-shaped ornaments suspended from the ceiling in gold and clear tones—giving guests the feeling of being inside a bottle of sparkling wine. Free tastings of Biltmore wines are offered among the festive décor. The 2018 Christmas at Biltmore wines are a seasonal favorite.
Weekends in Antler Hill Village feature carolers sharing Christmas favorites and Santa making appearances at the bandstand to hear wish lists from guests of all ages. Antler Hill Village is a must see—buildings are outlined in lights, a fountain lit with special visual effects, and illuminated trees and ornaments in abundance.
Candlelight Christmas Evenings
Biltmore House glows with candlelight and firelight at night, changing the daytime visit’s mood and experience. A separate ticket and reservations are required for Candlelight Christmas Evenings in Biltmore House, which run through Jan. 5, 2019. Local musicians and vocal groups perform Christmas music along the tour. Setting the scene on the front lawn is a 55-foot Norway spruce illuminated by 46,000 lights and surrounded by 35 illuminated evergreens. Luminaries line the walkway to the house.
Hotels for the Holidays
Guests looking to extend their holiday visits have several options. For those seeking a retreat with personalized service, The Inn on Biltmore Estate offers four-star accommodations in a private hilltop setting. Holiday packages are available.
