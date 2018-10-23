Scare on the Square returns to Colony Square Oct. 30

The spookiest night of the year is nearly here, so put on your favorite costume and head to Colony Square for a haunted Halloween experience held in conjunction with Primrose School of Midtown.
On Tuesday, Oct. 30 from 4 to 5:30 p.m., the community is invited to bring little ghouls and goblins to “Scare on the Square,” a festive celebration following the annual Primrose “Parade of Costumes.” The event will feature live music from Sir Crazy Pants and plenty of sweet treats for attendees of all ages. Guests of this wicked event should arrive decked out in their Halloween-best.
This ghoulish Hallows Eve event will feature booze from the Sunshine Alchemy Food & Beverage Truck for guests 21 and older. Attendees are encouraged to show off their costumes on social media using #CSReimagined and #ScareOnTheSquare.
This event is free and open to the public. Cost of food and beverage will vary
