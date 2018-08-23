Rugged camping in Georgia not your style? Try 'glamping'

CUMMING, Ga - If camping in the rugged outdoors isn't quite your vibe, "glamping" (glamorous camping) is probably more up your alley.
Shady Grove campsite, located on Lake Lanier in North Georgia, about 45 minutes north of Atlanta, is just one of the locations where the Georgia Glamping Company offers its "glamping" experience.
Expect lots of hotel-style amenities while getting to experience the great outdoors.
Owner Rebeka Self says, "When you come 'glamp' with us, you'll get a queen size bed with hotel style bedding. We have everything decorated. You get a coffee maker, a fridge, air conditioner, a diffuser with essential oils, and just everything to make it feel really home-y."
She and her husband Nathan came up with the business idea while on a road trip with their family.
She explained, "We stayed in a hotel that was really noisy and just not a great experience. So we were trying to brainstorm ways we could get our family out enjoying nature, unplug, and really just enjoy spending time together."
And the experience is super affordable.
"We really wanted to keep the price affordable so families and friends can come out and enjoy it. It's about the price of an affordable hotel," Self explained.
From tent setup to breakdown, all you'll need to do is arrive with clothes to wear and food to cook, and the rest is completely taken care of.
For more information on how to book your "glamping" experience, click here.
