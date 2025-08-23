Royal Caribbean launches Star of the Seas, largest cruise ship in the World

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — You are looking at the largest cruise ship on the planet!

This is Royal Caribbean’s Star of the Seas. Along with sister ship Icon of the Seas, these 2 ships hold the distinction of being the World’s largest cruise ships.

Just how big is Star of the Seas?

It holds 5,610 guests and 2,350 crew members. Star of the Seas boasts 20 decks, featuring 27 dining options and 18 bars and lounges.

At 1200 feet long…that’s the size of 4 football fields…and more than 200 feet wide, Star of the Seas dwarfs other cruise ships.

Star of the Seas offers 7-day cruises departing from Port Canaveral, with itineraries to the eastern and western Caribbean. Stops include Perfect Day at Coco Cay, the company’s private island paradise, along with visits to St. Kitts and Nevis, Cozumel, St. Maarten, Roatan in Honduras and Puerto Rico.

What’s there to see and do on Star of the Seas?

For those seeking adventure, head to the largest waterpark at sea. Category 6 features 6 record-breaking slides, including Frightening Bolt…that’s the tallest drop waterslide at sea.

For those looking to relax…head to one of 7 pools at Star of the Seas, including Swim and Tonic. It’s the largest swim-up bar at sea.

For those looking for adventure…head out to Crown’s Edge. Part skywalk, part ropes course, this experience will leave you dangling over the ocean below.

For those looking to relax, stroll through Central Park and grab a bit to eat or something to drink.

And that’s just the beginning.

Cruises aboard Star of the Seas will include theatrical shows like Back to the Future, the musical.

There’s a carousel and a casino.

Hot tubs and spots to hide out.

Escape rooms and endless fun on the Flowrider.

Somehow, Royal Caribbean packed the best of beach towns, New York and Las Vegas all on one ship.

