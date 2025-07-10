Things 2 Do

Paul McCartney announces new tour, will play two shows in Atlanta

Paul McCartney Paul McCartney is bringing is Got Back 2025 tour to PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on November 11. (MJKIM)

Music fans, mark your calendar. Paul McCartney is set to play two shows at State Farm Arena in November.

Following his historic three-night stand at New York City’s Bowery Ballroom earlier this year — hailed by BILLBOARD as “a religious experience” and moving NPR to rave “Paul McCartney has so much swag it’s ridiculous” — Paul McCartney and his acclaimed Got Back Tour will make their wildly anticipated return to North America this fall.

Got Back’s 2025 run of 19 newly announced dates marks Paul’s first extensive series of shows across the US and Canada since 2022. The tour kicks off September 29 with Paul’s Greater Palm Springs area live debut at Acrisure Arena and runs through to a November 24-25 finale at the United Center in Chicago. McCartney’s shows in Atlanta are scheduled for Nov. 2 and 3.

0 of 39

General on-sale for the Atlanta shows will begin July 18 at 10 a.m.

Irrefutably one of the most successful and influential singer-songwriters and performers of all time, McCartney’s concerts bring to life the most beloved catalogue in music. With songs like “Hey Jude,” “Live and Let Die,” “Band on the Run,” “Let It Be” and so many more, the Paul McCartney live experience is everything any music lover could ever want from a rock show and more: hours of the greatest moments from the last 60 years of music – dozens of songs from Paul’s solo, Wings and Beatles songbooks that have formed the soundtracks of our lives.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

See: More Things to Do Around Atlanta

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

0 of 179

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read