Paul McCartney announces new tour, will play two shows in Atlanta

Music fans, mark your calendar. Paul McCartney is set to play two shows at State Farm Arena in November.

Following his historic three-night stand at New York City’s Bowery Ballroom earlier this year — hailed by BILLBOARD as “a religious experience” and moving NPR to rave “Paul McCartney has so much swag it’s ridiculous” — Paul McCartney and his acclaimed Got Back Tour will make their wildly anticipated return to North America this fall.

Got Back’s 2025 run of 19 newly announced dates marks Paul’s first extensive series of shows across the US and Canada since 2022. The tour kicks off September 29 with Paul’s Greater Palm Springs area live debut at Acrisure Arena and runs through to a November 24-25 finale at the United Center in Chicago. McCartney’s shows in Atlanta are scheduled for Nov. 2 and 3.

0 of 39 Through the years 1948: Beatle-to-be Paul McCartney at the age of six in front with his eight-year-old brother Mike (later Mike McGear of the Scaffold). (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images) (Keystone/Getty Images) Through the years The Beatles (L to R) George Harrison, John Lennon and Paul McCartney, stand outside McCartney's home on January 1, 1960 in Liverpool, England. Ringo Starr was not to join the band for another two years. (Photo by Getty Images) (Getty Images/Getty Images) Through the years The Beatles, left to right, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, Ringo Starr and John Lennon arrive at London Airport on February 6, 1964, after a trip to Paris. (Photo by Getty Images) (Getty Images/Getty Images) Through the years Paul McCartney and John Lennon hold their guitars while on the set of The Ed Sullivan Show at the CBS television studios in Manhattan, where the Fab Four are performing their nationwide television debut. (Bettmann/Bettmann Archive) Through the years Princess Margaret shakes hands with George Harrison, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr of the British pop group the Beatles in 1965 in London, England. (Photo by Getty Images) (AMERICAS SALES ONLY) (Getty Images/Getty Images) Through the years PAUL MCCARTNEY: English musician, composer, singer and bassist for the 1960s Beatles with his wife Linda and their daughter Mary. (Photo by kpa/United Archives via Getty Images) (United Archives/United Archives via Getty Images) Through the years 19th May 1967: The Beatles celebrate the completion of their new album, 'Sgt Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band', at a press conference held at the west London home of their manager Brian Epstein. The LP is released on June 1st. (Photo by John Pratt/Keystone/Getty Images) (John Pratt/Getty Images) Through the years NEW YORK - CIRCA 1982: Paul McCartney circa 1982 in New York City. (Photo by Images/Getty Images) (Images Press/Getty Images) Through the years Musician, Paul McCartney during Rehearsals at The Concert for New York City to benefit the victims of the World Trade Center disaster at Madison Square Garden in New York City. October 20, 2001 (Photo: Scott Gries/ImageDirect) (Scott Gries/Getty Images) Through the years GLASLOUGH, IRELAND - JUNE 10: Singer Sir Paul McCartney and his fiance model Heather Mills speak to the news media at Castle Leslie June 10, 2002 in Glaslough Village, County Monaghan, Ireland. The pair will be married on the castle grounds June 11, 2002. (Photo by Sion Touhig/Getty Images) (Sion Touhig/Getty Images) Through the years JACKSONVILLE, FL - FEBRUARY 06: Singer Paul McCartney performs during the Super Bowl XXXIX halftime show at Alltel Stadium on February 6, 2005 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images) (Jeff Gross/Getty Images) Through the years BEVERLY HILLS, CA - NOVEMBER 15: BEVERLY HILLS - NOVEMBER 15; Musician Paul McCartney attends the Fifth Annual Adopt-A-Minefield Gala night held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 15, 2005 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Through the years LAS VEGAS - JUNE 26: (L-R) Yoko Ono and Sir Paul McCartney stand next to a plaque of John Lennon during a dedication ceremony for the plaque and one for George Harrison as part of the first anniversary celebration of "The Beatles LOVE by Cirque du Soleil" show at The Mirage Hotel & Casino June 26, 2007 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Through the years LONDON - FEBRUARY 15: Paul McCartney departs from the High Court on February 15, 2008 in London, England. Sir Paul McCartney and Heather Mills are attending the fifth day of a hearing to reach a financial settlement for their divorce. (Photo by Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images) (Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images) Through the years LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 08: Musician Paul McCartney poses in the press room during the 51st Annual Grammy Awards held at the Staples Center on February 8, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images) (Jason Merritt/Getty Images) Through the years LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 09: Sir Paul McCartney and Nancy Shevell leave the Marylebone Registry Office after their civil ceremony marriage on October 9, 2011 in London, England. (Photo by Danny Martindale/Getty Images) (Danny E. Martindale/Getty Images) Through the years LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: (L-R) Paul McCartney and Dave Grohl perform onstage at the 54th Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on February 12, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Through the years LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 04: HM Queen Elizabeth II, The Duchess of Cornwall, Sir Paul McCartney and The Prince of Wales on stage during the Diamond Jubilee concert at Buckingham Palace on June 4, 2012 in London, England. For only the second time in its history the UK celebrates the Diamond Jubilee of a monarch. Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II celebrates the 60th anniversary of her ascension to the throne. Thousands of well-wishers from around the world have flocked to London to witness the spectacle of the weekend’s celebrations. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images) (Dan Kitwood/Getty Images) Through the years LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 27: Sir Paul McCartney performs during the Opening Ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium on July 27, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Pool/Getty Images) (Pool/Getty Images) Through the years LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 26: Musician Paul McCartney performs onstage during the 56th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) Through the years LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 27: Recording artist Paul McCartney performs onstage during "The Night That Changed America: A GRAMMY Salute To The Beatles" at the Los Angeles Convention Center on January 27, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Through the years LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 27: Recording artists Paul McCartney (L) and Ringo Starr perform onstage during "The Night That Changed America: A GRAMMY Salute To The Beatles" at the Los Angeles Convention Center on January 27, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Through the years LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 08: Musicians Paul McCartney, Rihanna and Kanye West perform onstage during The 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards at the STAPLES Center on February 8, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS) (Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS) Through the years PIONEERTOWN, CA - OCTOBER 13: In this handout photo provided by MPL Communications, Sir Paul McCartney performs at a sold out show during the "One On One" tour at Pappy and Harriet's Pioneertown Palace on October 13, 2016 in Pioneertown, California. (Photo by MJ Kim/MPL Communications via Getty Images) (Handout/Getty Images) Through the years INDIO, CA - OCTOBER 15: Musician Paul McCartney performs during Desert Trip at the Empire Polo Field on October 15, 2016 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Through the years NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 24: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been shot in black and white. Color version not available.) Sir Paul McCartney (C) and wife Nancy Shevell (2nd L) attend "March For Our Lives" on March 24, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) Through the years LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 4: Sir Paul McCartney poses following an Investiture ceremony, where he was made a Companion of Honour at Buckingham Palace on May 4, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Bradley Page - WPA Pool/Getty Images) (WPA Pool/Getty Images) Through the years LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 06: Sir Paul McCartney poses for photograph at the "Hey Grandude!" book signing at Waterstones Piccadilly on September 06, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images) (Tim P. Whitby/Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images) Through the years CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 30: Paul McCartney speaks onstage during the 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 30, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ) (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Rock and Ro) Through the years LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 16: Paul McCartney and Mary McCartney attend the Exclusive UK 100-Minute Preview Screening of "The Beatles: Get Back" at Cineworld Leicester Square on November 16, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for Disney) (Tim P. Whitby/Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for D) Through the years LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 12: Sir Paul McCartney arrives at the UK premiere of "If These Walls Could Sing" at Abbey Road Studios on December 12, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images) (Joe Maher/Getty Images) Through the years LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 20: Catherine, Princess of Wales meets with Paul McCartney and his wife Nancy Shevell during the reopening of the National Portrait Gallery on June 20, 2023 in London, England. The Princess of Wales is opening the National Portrait Gallery following a three-year refurbishment programme. (Photo by Paul Grover - WPA Pool/Getty Images) (WPA Pool/Getty Images) Through the years LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: Paul McCartney attends the 2024 MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Jon Bon Jovi during the 66th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Monica Schipper/Getty Images for The Recording A)

General on-sale for the Atlanta shows will begin July 18 at 10 a.m.

Irrefutably one of the most successful and influential singer-songwriters and performers of all time, McCartney’s concerts bring to life the most beloved catalogue in music. With songs like “Hey Jude,” “Live and Let Die,” “Band on the Run,” “Let It Be” and so many more, the Paul McCartney live experience is everything any music lover could ever want from a rock show and more: hours of the greatest moments from the last 60 years of music – dozens of songs from Paul’s solo, Wings and Beatles songbooks that have formed the soundtracks of our lives.

