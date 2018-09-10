Sepember 14-16
Disney's hit Broadway musical production Aladdin come to The Fox Theatre! The musical is filled with unforgettable beauty, magic, and comedy. Tickets start at $34.
Arts in the Heart of Augusta Festival
Make your way to downtown Augusta for 'Arts in the Heart of August Festival'. Shop for new handmade arts and fine crafts, sample delicious international food and see showcase performances by talent from all over the Southeast.
September 15-16
Head to music midtown in Piedmont Park to get your groove on. Enjoy a weekend full of amazing artist performances by Imagine Dragons, Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone and more. Tickets start at $155.
September 15
Head to East Atlanta for the 14th-annual Brownwood Bike Rally. The event includes bike races, a food court, health fair, and a festival area featuring family-friendly activities. Prizes are awarded for all races. Kids race free, adults are $10-$20.
September 15-16
Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals
grab your tomahawk and cheer on the Atlanta Braves as they take on the Washington Nationals. There's fun for the entire family at SunTrust Park. Ticket prices vary.
Head to Infinite Energy Center for Japan Fest 2018. Sample seasonal foods from over 15 different authentic Japanese food vendors and sake vendors. A full line up of guest performers will perform a variety of Japanese music, theater, and dance, chosen with the seasons in mind. Buy tickets for only $10 in advance. Children 6 and under are free.
September 16
Head to downtown Smyrna for 'Taste of Smyrna' and enjoy samples from more than 30 of your favorite Smyrna area restaurants like Williamson Bros. BBQ and Ice Byrd Frozen Yogurt. Enjoy a kid zone and evening concert from 7-9 pm. Admission is free, tickets for food samples range from $1-$4.
Now - Oct. 28
The exhibit returns with all new giant living plant sculptures at the Atlanta Botanical Garden. From an enchanting mermaid to a beautiful peacock and trio of gigantic camels, the exhibit is sure to be a vision splendor.
Tickets for adults are $21.95
Now through Nov.11
Head to the Buford Corn Maze for some fun for the entire family. Enjoy old fashioned hayrides, a jumping pillow and even a haunted forest.
