0 No Plans this weekend? Head to Medieval Times, City Winery, and more!

December 31

Medieval Times Dinner and Tournament

Head to Medieval Times to ring in the new year! Experience the incredible two-hour tournament with sword fighting knights, a four-course meal, party favors, music and dancing. And even a champagne toast at midnight for adults. Ticket prices vary.

Join Whiskey Blue for an evening of drinks, dancing and live music by DJ Jay Envy and friends. Enjoy the amazing rooftop views and a champagne toast at midnight! Tickets start at $50.

Ring in 2019 at the Children's Museum of Atlanta. Enjoy special activities, a family-friendly DJ, dancing, party favors, bubbles and more! $20 for non-members.

Get ready for 2019, and celebrate in style with City Winery! Grab your friends and enjoy an all-inclusive experience with a great buffet, drinks, and live music with Coast Guard and DJ. Tickets start at $109.

Now - December 31

Miracle on Highland

Check out this amazing winter wonderland bar at Parish in Inman Park. This festive, seasonal pop-up bar offers Christmas themes cocktails amid kitschy holiday decor. Drink prices vary.

Now - January 21, 2019

Lace up your skates and and hit the ice rink with the whole family! Skate beneath the stars and skyscrapers at the largest outdoor ice rink in the Southeast at Atlantic Station. General Admission is $15.

Now - January 6, 2019

Take in a performance of The Snow Queen at Serenbe. From the classic Hans Christian Anderson tale that inspired Frozen, The Snow Queen lights up the wintry Serenbe Woods. Adult tickets are $25.

Margaritaville of Lanier Islands transforms from a lakeside paradise to a place of Christmas magic. The seven-mile holiday lights display has taken a Margaritaville twist, with 19 new displays, including the 5 O clock Somewhere display, and classic guest favorites revamped with LED lights. Tickets start at $43 a car. And there's more winter wonderland fun to be had at LandShark Landing at Snow Island. With winter-themed carnival rides, fire pits, s'mores, specialty winter drinks, and more!

Celebrate the holiday season with the Pink Pig at Lenox Square! Bring the whole family out and take a ride on the famous train that's been around Atlanta for more than 50 years. Rides are $3.

Head to Six Flags Holiday in the Park and experience the most magical time of the year. The breathtaking winter wonderland features a variety of delightful and interactive activities to help capture the holiday spirit. Tickets start at $42.

Now - January 21, 2019

Lace up those skates and head over to The Rink at Park. In addition to ice skating, The Rink will host fun games, special events, signature cocktails, delicious food fare, and more! Tickets are $15- $20.

Skate the Sky at Ponce City Market With breathtaking views of Atlanta's skyline, The Roof at Ponce City Market is transforming Rooftop Terrace into a winter wonderland featuring ice skating, seasonal treats and festive decor. Check out the Igloo Experience, designed for couples, with intimate conversation seating, and a romantic ambiance. Igloo experience costs $37.50/person, skating prices vary.

Now - January 10

Catch an the amazing 3-D movie, Flight of the Butterflies at the Fernbank Museum. The film will immerse audiences in the enchanting world of monarch butterflies, interweaving the story of their annual migration with the moving human story of the decades-long search for their winter home.

Get a head start on the Christmas spirit at Stone Mountain Park. Enjoy the glow from more than 2 million glowing lights, festive music, and visits from your favorite holiday characters!

Head over to the Atlanta Botanical Garden and check out the Garden Lights, Holiday Nights exhibit. This year marks the debut of the Skylights Lounge in the Skyline Garden. Plus, several larger-than-life plant giants from Imaginary Worlds: Once Upon A Time will be awash in holiday glow. Tickets start at $30.

Now - Feb. 24, 2019 Snow Mountain at Stone Mountain Park Snow Mountain is one of Atlanta's favorite winter destination with a 400-foot snow-covered tubing hill and an enormous snowy play area. Race each other down the slopes on tube runners or brave the hill together in family-sized tubes on Avalanche Alley. Tickets start at $34.95.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.