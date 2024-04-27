New virtual reality experience arrives in Atlanta

Step into a realm where history comes to life as Horizon of Khufu, an immersive journey to Ancient Egypt, arrives in Atlanta.

Located in the Atlanta Beltline in the Poncey-Highland neighborhood, Horizon of Khufu invites guests to journey to the Great Pyramid of Giza – one of the seven wonders of the world – and the storied land of the Pharaohs. The immersive experience illuminates the grandeur of Ancient Egypt while offering a deeper understanding of its history and culture.

Designed for ages eight and up, the 45-minute expedition unfolds across 11,000 square feet of captivating space. Guests will embark on a virtual journey that unveils ancient secrets and explores the intricate tombs of Pharaoh Khufu, followed by a visit to the Giza Necropolis, the famous Egyptian site home to the three Great Pyramids. As the experience continues, guests will navigate the tranquil waters of the Nile, witness mummification ceremonies, and attend the funeral of King Khufu, the visionary behind the Pyramids of Giza.

“We’re thrilled to announce the launch of our first immersive expedition in the US with the grand opening of Eclipso’s Horizon of Khufu in Atlanta, in partnership with Excurio,” said Antoine Lieutaud, CEO of Eclipso. “Whether you’re someone who enjoys immersive experiences, a family looking for treasured memories, or an adventure seeker – the stunning visuals and realistic recreations will offer something for everyone to explore, without having to travel across the globe.”

Developed by Excurio, a leader in immersive cultural experiences and winner of numerous awards, and in partnership with Egyptologist Peter Der Manuelian from the Giza Archives Project at Harvard University, Horizon of Khufu utilizes a vast range of archaeological and historical data to recreate an ancient civilization originally built 4,000 years ago that is both true-to-size and historically accurate. Visitors of all ages will be captivated by the experience, from travel and adventure seekers to history and technology buffs.

“We’ve worked tirelessly to develop Immersive expeditions and create an experience which enables people to travel through time and witness a wonder of the world, right at their doorstep,” said Fabien Barati, CEO of Emissive. “Horizon of Khufu has been so well received across the globe and we hope locals and tourists of all ages will be captivated by this once-in-a-lifetime journey.”

