Netherworld haunted house returning for ‘one night only' holiday event

Thought spookiness was done after Halloween? Netherworld has a Christmas present for you.
The massive haunted house in Gwinnett County is holding a one-night-only “Haunted Holiday” event on Dec. 15, according to a Netherworld release. A “ghostly holiday spirit” will lead groups of six through the attraction, peppered with “special seasonal scares.”Netherworld regulars will get to see “fan-favorite monsters” and pick up special Netherworld-themed Christmas presents from the gift shop. There will also be spooky holiday photo opportunities.
Tickets are on sale now for $25.95 on Netherworld’s website. The number of tickets is limited, but if they do not sell out, Netherworld will offer them for $28 at the door. If you can get six friends together, you can get a discounted six-pack for $125.25. Tickets are sold for specific time slots between 6:30 and 9 p.m.
