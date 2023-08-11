Minion Land opens at Universal Orlando Resort

Brace yourself, as Minion Land on Illumination Avenue officially opens at Universal Orlando Resort.

Guests of all ages can now step into the beloved world of the Minions franchise like never before at Universal Studios Florida. Developed in partnership between Universal’s award-winning creative team and the acclaimed filmmakers from Illumination, a whole new level of Minion mischief awaits in this vibrant new land.

Minion Land Minion Land on Illumination Avenue officially opened Aug. 11 at Universal Orlando Resort. (Universal Orlando Resort)

“We are thrilled to officially welcome our guests to the all-new Minion Land,” said Karen Irwin, President & COO of Universal Orlando Resort. “This immersive and captivating new addition to our destination was brought to life in a partnership with our colleagues at Illumination and puts our guests into the heart, and villainous minds, of this diabolically fun franchise. This rich new environment has so much for all our guests to enjoy.”

Chris Meledandri, Founder and CEO of Illumination, said, “After we visited Villain-Con in the first MINIONS, we all felt that there were many more stories to tell. I am thrilled for guests of all ages to discover our new Minion Land including the innovative gamified experience at Villain-Con Minion Blast where they can battle our favorite villains featured in the Despicable Me franchise, from the iconic Vector to the most recent supervillain, supergroup, The Vicious 6.”

Guests are welcomed to the land with a fun, photo-worthy “Minion Land” marquee featuring 22 Minions before embarking on more mayhem that awaits along Illumination Ave., including the groundbreaking new attraction – Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast – where guests can blast their way to supervillain stardom. Guests can also savor tasty dishes at Minion Cafe, snack on banana-flavored popcorn at Pop-a-Nana, cool off with sweet treats at Freeze Ray Pops, shop exclusive Minion-inspired merchandise and goodies at Bake My Day and the Evil Stuff retail store, laugh alongside the Minions while experiencing absolute Mayhem at the beloved Despicable Me Minion Mayhem, and meet lots of fan-favorite characters along the way at Illumination Theater.

Here’s a closer look at the collection of new experiences guests will find enjoyably despicable in Minion Land:

VILLAIN-CON MINION BLAST Villain-Con Minion Blast blends immersive sets, interactive game-based technology, and an original storyline for a first-of-its-kind attraction that puts guests’ villainous skills to the test to see if they have what it takes to become a member of the Vicious 6 – a notorious group of supervillains from the hit film, “Minions: The Rise of Gru.” Villain-Con Minion Blast is also the first Universal Orlando attraction to feature a connected gameplay experience via The Official Universal Orlando Resort App. By syncing their blaster to the app with just a tap, contenders can take their game to an entirely new level and track their scores, embark on special missions within the attraction, unlock evil perks and extra powerful blasts to help them gain more points and earn digital collectibles.

MINION CAFE At the new Illumination’s Minion Cafe, guests can expect an immersive new eatery that offers something for everyone in a highly entertaining dining experience that features three themed areas designed after beloved Minions Kevin, Stuart, Bob and Otto: the Kitchen, the Breakroom and the Dining Room. Guests can also enjoy their meal at the outdoor patio that overlooks the fun of Minion Land. Guests of all ages can enjoy inventive fare featuring nearly 20 items inspired by memorable characters and staples from the Minions franchise. Minion Cafe also features an express window with a limited menu for those looking to satisfy their mischievous cravings quickly and return to the mayhem in Minion Land.

BAKE MY DAY Topped with a massive pink cupcake that’s visible from anywhere in Minion Land, Bake My Day is a whimsical retail location and bakery featuring a selection of Minion-themed sweet treats, including cupcakes, macarons, s’mores and more, along with exclusive Minion-inspired merchandise like apparel, plush, drinkware, accessories, keychains and more.

EVIL STUFF At this unique retail store, guests can pick up all the items necessary to complete their villainous transformation. This new retail store offers a variety of Villain-Con and Minions merchandise, making it a one-stop destination for those seeking to embrace their “evil” side.

ILLUMINATION THEATER Not only can guests discover murals and photo ops of popular characters from Illumination films throughout Minion Land, but now guests can meet, greet and interact with beloved characters like the Minions, Gru, Margo, Edith and Agnes, plus new additions from the hit film “Sing” – Rosita, Gunter and Johnny – at the Illumination Theater.

POP-A-NANA This walkup location features sweet and savory popcorn, including a special banana flavor, inspired by the Minions’ love for bananas. Here, guests may also find an assortment of fun popcorn buckets, including the Disco Minion.

FREEZE RAY POPS Guests can cool off with a visit to Freeze Ray Pops, a walk-up window serving refreshingly colorful frozen treats inspired by Gru, the Minions and Vector.

DESPICABLE ME MINION MAYHEM One of the most comedic, heartwarming, and beloved theme park experiences ever created brings Minions, mayhem, and tons of laughter to a ride that turns guests into Minions. This simulator attraction is a fan favorite and must-see while experiencing all that Minion Land has to offer.

