Margaritaville at Sea to host historic meeting, Zac Brown Band

Want to hang with the Zach Brown Band on your next cruise vacation? Here’s your chance!

Margaritaville at Sea will host a historic fleet gathering in the Bahamas on Jan. 28, 2027, bringing together its three ships — Paradise, Islander and Beachcomber — for the first time. To mark this occasion, multi-platinum artist Zac Brown Band will perform an exclusive concert for guests at the Nassau Cruise Port Amphitheatre.

Margaritaville at Sea

This event signifies the first time the complete Margaritaville at Sea fleet will assemble in a single destination.

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This gathering reflects the cruise line’s rapid expansion from a single ship sailing from the Port of Palm Beach in 2022 to a three-ship fleet. The company now serves guests from the Port of Palm Beach and Port Tampa Bay and will expand to include PortMiami starting in 2027.

Three distinct sailings will converge for the Nassau event. Guests can choose a four-night voyage aboard Paradise from the Port of Palm Beach to Freeport and Nassau, or a five-night sailing on Islander from Port Tampa Bay to Freeport, Grand Bahama and Nassau. Additionally, Beachcomber will join the celebration during its inaugural season on a seven-night itinerary from PortMiami, visiting George Town, Grand Cayman; Ocho Rios, Jamaica; and Nassau.

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The Zac Brown Band, a three-time Grammy Award winner and AMA Veterans Voice Award recipient, will provide entertainment with their exclusive performance. All guests aboard the three ships will receive exclusive access to this private concert, which will be set against the Nassau waterfront.

Beyond the concert, guests will enjoy a special Captain’s Toast, a festive Sail Away celebration and other exclusive onboard events created for this milestone gathering.

Christopher Ivy, chief executive officer of Margaritaville at Sea, stated that the event holds significant meaning for the cruise line. “This is more than a celebration of our fleet; it’s a defining moment for Margaritaville at Sea,” Ivy said. “No one brings music and travel together quite like we do. It’s where unforgettable entertainment, extraordinary destinations and one-of-a-kind guest experiences combine to create moments that can only happen at sea.”

Coinciding with this announcement, Margaritaville at Sea has launched a limited-time America’s Summer Sale. This promotion offers 50% off cruises across all itineraries, allows third and fourth guests to sail free on select sailings and includes complimentary stateroom upgrades and selection on select sailings. Travelers can also secure bookings with $50 deposits on select sailings.

All three itineraries, including those aboard the new Beachcomber, are now open for booking.

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0 of 15 Beachcomber, set to debut in 2027 Margaritaville at Sea's will debut a new ship in 2027. (Margaritaville at Sea) Beachcomber, set to debut in 2027 It's the Beachcomber. (Margaritaville at Sea) Beachcomber, set to debut in 2027 At the heart of the ship’s signature, immersive experiences is the world’s largest 5 o’Clock Somewhere, a multi-deck, poolside destination where tropical cocktails, live music, and island-inspired bites create the perfect escape at sea. (Margaritaville at Sea) Beachcomber, set to debut in 2027 Anchoring the ship’s upper decks, this expansive, 50-foot-tall venue spans four levels and serves as a poolside playground, easy hangout, and perfect spot for pre-dinner sips before dining at nearby JWB Prime Steakhouse. (Margaritaville at Sea) Beachcomber, set to debut in 2027 “Poolside experiences on Beachcomber are the main event, and we’ve taken the signature fun up to an entirely new level,” said Christopher Ivy, Chief Executive Officer of Margaritaville at Sea. “The sheer scale of 5 o’Clock Somewhere gives guests a place to linger longer over great food, better drinks, delivering that unmistakable Margaritaville at Sea energy in an elevated way.” (Margaritaville at Sea) Beachcomber, set to debut in 2027 Who is ready for a cruise! (Margaritaville at Sea) Beachcomber, set to debut in 2027 Here are some more renderings from the Beachcomber. Margaritaville at Sea's largest flagship vessel is set to debut in 2027. (Margaritaville at Sea) Beachcomber, set to debut in 2027 Here are some more renderings from the Beachcomber. Margaritaville at Sea's largest flagship vessel is set to debut in 2027. (Margaritaville at Sea) Beachcomber, set to debut in 2027 Here are some more renderings from the Beachcomber. Margaritaville at Sea's largest flagship vessel is set to debut in 2027. (Margaritaville at Sea) Beachcomber, set to debut in 2027 Here are some more renderings from the Beachcomber. Margaritaville at Sea's largest flagship vessel is set to debut in 2027. (Margaritaville at Sea) Beachcomber, set to debut in 2027 Here are some more renderings from the Beachcomber. Margaritaville at Sea's largest flagship vessel is set to debut in 2027. (Margaritaville at Sea) Beachcomber, set to debut in 2027 Here are some more renderings from the Beachcomber. Margaritaville at Sea's largest flagship vessel is set to debut in 2027. (Margaritaville at Sea) Beachcomber, set to debut in 2027 Here are some more renderings from the Beachcomber. Margaritaville at Sea's largest flagship vessel is set to debut in 2027. (Margaritaville at Sea)

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