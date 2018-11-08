  • Macy's Pink Pig returns: See the schedule, ticket cost

    By: Becca J. G. Godwin

    Updated:

    Macy’s Pink Pig has returned.

    Children can ride the familiar train beneath a 170-foot, 1950s-themed tent now that “Priscilla” has made her yearly appearance.

    PHOTOS: All Aboard! See The Pink Pig

    A portion of the proceeds from each ride will benefit CHOA. Macy’s has donated more than $800,000 to the hospital to date, according to the statement. 

    The history of the Pink Pig spans a half-century. The ride began in 1953 as a monorail along the ceiling of Rich’s department store. Years later, the monorails (another one had been added) were relocated to the downtown store’s roof. The ride later did a brief stint at CHOA’s Egleston Hospital.

    But since 2003, Priscilla has been situated at the Lenox Square Mall. Find her on the upper-level parking deck near Macy’s, located at 3393 Peachtree Road NE.

    Individual rides costs $3; multi-ride tickets go for two rides for $5.50 and three rides for $7.50.

    The ride is closed on Nov. 18, Thanksgiving and Christmas. It will remain open through New Year’s Eve. 

    For more information, please call Macy’s Pink Pig Ride at 404-231-2796 or 404-231-2959.

