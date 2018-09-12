Leon's Full Service offers game day-inspired cocktails

DECATUR, Ga - Football season is here, which means you'll likely be getting your tailgate on.
And if you're looking to change up your cocktail pregame, we've got two drinks that are easy to make and will most definitely impress all your friends.
"Access Atlanta" hit up Leon's Full Service in Decatur and spoke with manager Zach Cable, who gave us some insider tips on how to batch cocktails for game days, while also showing us how to prepare two of Leon's famous cocktails: The Hail Mary and The Last Word.
He said, "When you're batching cocktails, add one part water for every three parts cocktail and throw it in a fridge or cooler to cool it down. This way it eliminates having to shake up the drink and dilute it."
Check out the video above to get the full recipes and a few other tips on what kind of food the cocktails pair well with.
Happy tailgating!
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}