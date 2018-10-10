Krispy Kreme unveiled a new devilish creation just in time for Halloween!
A spooky new collection of crave-worthy doughnuts are available through Oct. 31, at participating U.S. Krispy Kreme shops.
The company released the Trick-or-Treat Doughnut – a scary good mashup of candies and doughnuts. This new creation features an original glazed doughnut dipped and drizzled in salted caramel and topped with pieces of some of your favorite chocolate Halloween candies.
The Trick-or-Treat Doughnut joins another new creation, the all-new Monster Batter Doughnut, featuring a classic cake batter filling, dipped in slime green icing and topped with monster eyes and festive confetti. These two new doughnuts join Krispy Kreme Halloween fan favorites the Jack-O-Lantern Doughnut, and the Chocolate Iced Doughnut with Halloween Sprinkles.
“Our newest collection brings the fun-filled spirit and delicious flavors of Halloween, creating an unexpected treat option for celebrations all month long,” said Alison Holder, Vice President of U.S. Marketing for Krispy Kreme Doughnuts. “No matter what your Halloween plans or cravings are, Krispy Kreme has the perfect spooky treat.”
Krispy Kreme is hosting the ultimate costume party, too. Wear your costume on Oct. 31 to get a FREE doughnut of choice at participating U.S. Krispy Kreme shops.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}