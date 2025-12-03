It’s the holiday season! Watch the Lighting at Colony Square streaming Thursday on WSB Now

ATLANTA — It’s a perfect way to kick off the holiday season.

Join WSB-TV on Thursday night for the annual Lighting at Colony Square festivities in midtown Atlanta.

Channel 2’s Karyn Greer hosts this magical evening with music, special guests and of course, the lighting of the beautiful tree.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

It’s all streaming Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. on WSB Now, WSBTV.com and the free WSB-TV news app.

Just search WSB in your app store and watch for free.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group