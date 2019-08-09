0 It's 'Easy Season' on Florida's Historic Coast

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - August and September is the perfect time of year for taking life easy and relaxing along Florida's Historic Coast. This is Easy Season® in St. Augustine and Ponte Vedra Beach - when the crowds thin out a bit, the deals are sizzling hot.

The best part of Easy Season is the free Sing Out Loud Music Festival from September 6-29. More than 300 hundred performances will take place throughout the greater St. Augustine area over four weekends in September in an epic celebration of local, regional and national singers, songwriters, comedians, poets and musicians.

Visit FloridasEasySeason.com for a complete list of concerts and events, and to take advantage of great deals on lodging, attractions, tours and dining.

How can you experience Easy Season?

Explore St. Augustine's historic sites and attractions including Fort Matanzas and the Castillo de San Marcos. Stroll along St. Augustine's ancient streets surrounded by stunning Colonial and Mediterranean-style architecture and cultural sites. Why not dine al fresco at one of many local favorite restaurants while sipping a craft cocktail? Or, soak in the stunning views from oceanfront patios at Ponte Vedra Inn & Club and riverfront vistas from eateries like Aunt Kate's. You can even play golf at one of more than a dozen championship courses including the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra.

There are dozens of special events taking place during Easy Season.

August and September ongoing events include the Night Market at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre which takes place the second and fourth Tuesday of each month, free weekly Music by The Sea Concerts each Wednesday at the St. Johns County Pier. And, First Friday Art Walk where the Art Galleries of St. Augustine feature new exhibits, refreshments and live music on the first Friday of every month.

August feature events include the Florida Skimboarding Pro/Am Tournament at Vilano Beach, and the American Junior Golfers Association PLAYERS Championship takes place on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass.

September featured events include the Sing Out Loud Festival which takes place every weekend in September.

St. Augustine Founder's Day which honors the founding of America's First Parish, the Cathedral of St. Augustine, and St. Augustine, the nation's oldest city. And, the Ponte Vedra Auto Show in Nocatee featuring more than 150 classic and new collectors cars.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.