Imagine Music Festival returns to Atlanta in September

Imagine Music Festival, the Southeast’s most immersive electronic festival, has announced the phase two lineup for its 2023 edition returning to Kingston Downs, GA from September 14-17. These additions create the artist lineup for one of festival season’s most anticipated experiences, where interactive adventure meets world-class electronic music headliners, unique art installations, wellness programming, and a vibrant fan community at one of the World’s most scenic camping venues.

Imagine’s foundation continues to be rooted in curating world-class electronic music lineups year after year, with the 2023 edition presenting its most powerful offering to date. Over four days and nights, attendees will be treated to over 100 artists spread across four stages.

With its phase two lineup, Imagine takes its already stellar collection of back-to-back sets to another level, adding a first-ever b2b festival set from iconic bass music producers Subtronics and Ganja White Night. In addition to their headlining set, Slander Presents: Before Dawn will see the Gud Vibrations label heads play a second techno-flavored set. Other phase two highlights include a Hybrid Set from energetic jungle-pop and house duo Sofi Tukker, live acts such as multi-instrumentalist Elderbrook and production duo Kasablanca, rising house hitters Nostalgix, Deeper Purpose, and Matt Sassari, the hard-hitting sounds of Marauda and Mersiv, and sentimental electro pop duo Telykast among others.

This comes in addition to a lineup already led by some of the scene’s most celebrated names like HypnoVision label head Rezz, Black Book Records boss Chris Lake, floor-filling tech house sensation John Summit for an Off The Grid takeover, and a Sunset Set from Australian tech house king Dom Dolla. Additional highlights include a special performance from dubstep icon Svdden Death: Into The Inferno, the inimitable live multi-instrumentalist duo Big Gigantic, emotionally-charged producers Dabin and Said The Sky’s collaborative Dab the Sky, star Brazilian producer Vintage Culture, and the transcendent productions of Jade Cicada.

Pool Parties will be held Saturday and Sunday featuring sets from Dombresky’s Disco Dom alias and Never Dull on Saturday. In addition, the heavier bass frequencies of Kai Wachi and Ruvlo will take over on Sunday. Renowned record label Monstercat, Brownies and Lemonade, and John Summit’s Off The Grid will also host their own stage for the first time at the festival.

With its combination of undisturbed woodlands, sprawling grass fields, nature trails, and riverfront access, last year’s newly debuted venue location of Kingston Downs proved to be the ideal match for Imagine’s creative utopia. The family-owned and operated 5,000+ acre property is situated on the Etowah River, conveniently located a few miles outside of Rome, GA, and just 45 minutes north of metro Atlanta. It’s the perfect setting for festival goers to chart their own adventure, where opportunities to explore are boundless.

In Madeleine Goodhand, Co-Founder of Imagine Festival’s own words, “Imagine Festival was founded with a simple but powerful belief – that through the transformative power of music, art, and community, we can ignite the imagination and inspire positive change in the world where our dreams become a reality. It’s a celebration of creativity, diversity, and possibility, and I am constantly in awe of the incredible energy and passion that our attendees bring to the event. Together, we are building a vibrant community, one beat, one brushstroke, and one moment at a time.”

Imagine Music Festival is an 18+ event.

