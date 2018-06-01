  • Heavy rains pushes Helen Hot Air Balloon Race to Friday

    By: Nelson Hicks

    Updated:

    HELEN, Ga. - Heavy rains and flooding postponed the Helen to the Atlantic Hot Air Balloon Race scheduled to lift off Thursday morning.

    The storms produced up to 7 inches of rain in a four-hour span in the area around Helen. 

    Organizers describe the race the South's oldest balloon event and the United States' only long distance hot air balloon race. Participants rise from the Alpine Village of Helen and race toward the Atlantic Ocean. The first balloon to cross Interstate 95, anywhere from Maine to Miami, is declared the winner. The shortest distance between Helen and the interstate is 225 miles, but balloon operators rely on the wind to propel them, so a direct path isn't always possible. 

    Balloon operators are allowed to carry enough propane to fuel their balloons for about four hours. At that point, they have to land, the balloon's crew has to meet them and provide more fuel.

    The race was originally slated to begin Thursday morning with more events planned for Thursday night, but Thursday's morning's liftoff was postponed to Friday because of the weather. Several of the balloons did inflate Thursday morning in Helen for visitors to see but they did not take off for the Atlantic. Events Thursday night were canceled.

    Local flying events are scheduled to take place Friday evening and Saturday morning and night. Check the event's website for more on updated information on those.

     

