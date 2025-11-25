Guns N’ Roses announces Atlanta show, will release 2 new songs

Guns N’ Roses is headed to Atlanta!

Axl Rose, Slash and the rest of Guns N’ Roses announced a new world tour for 2026, including a performance at Truist Park in Atlanta on September 19, 2026.

The 2026 tour follows their successful 2025 world tour and will cover North America and Europe.

0 of 29 Here are some more photos from Guns N' Roses at Philips Arena. Here are some more photos from Guns N' Roses at Philips Arena. Here are some more photos from Guns N' Roses at Philips Arena. Here are some more photos from Guns N' Roses at Philips Arena. Here are some more photos from Guns N' Roses at Philips Arena. Here are some more photos from Guns N' Roses at Philips Arena. Here are some more photos from Guns N' Roses at Philips Arena. Here are some more photos from Guns N' Roses at Philips Arena. Here are some more photos from Guns N' Roses at Philips Arena. Here are some more photos from Guns N' Roses at Philips Arena. Here are some more photos from Guns N' Roses at Philips Arena. Here are some more photos from Guns N' Roses at Philips Arena. Here are some more photos from Guns N' Roses at Philips Arena. Here are some more photos from Guns N' Roses at Philips Arena. Here are some more photos from Guns N' Roses at Philips Arena. Here are some more photos from Guns N' Roses at Philips Arena. Here are some more photos from Guns N' Roses at Philips Arena. Here are some more photos from Guns N' Roses at Philips Arena. Here are some more photos from Guns N' Roses at Philips Arena. Here are some more photos from Guns N' Roses at Philips Arena. Here are some more photos from Guns N' Roses at Philips Arena. Here are some more photos from Guns N' Roses at Philips Arena. Here are some more photos from Guns N' Roses at Philips Arena. Here are some more photos from Guns N' Roses at Philips Arena. Here are some more photos from Guns N' Roses at Philips Arena.

Presales for North American shows begin on December 3, 2025, with Nightrain Fan Club members having first access to tickets globally.

The tour will offer various VIP packages, including premium tickets, behind-the-scenes tours, and pre-show VIP lounge access.

In conjunction with the tour announcement, Guns N’ Roses will release two new songs, ‘Nothin’ and ‘Atlas,’ on December 2, marking their first releases since 2023.

The announcement comes shortly after the release of their deluxe Live Era ‘87-’93 box set, featuring remastered audio and revamped art.

The 31-date tour includes performances in Mexico, Brazil, the UK, and an EU leg covering Poland, Ireland, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, and France.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group