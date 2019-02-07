Valentine’s Day is all about romance, but Galentine’s Day, typically celebrated on Feb. 13, is all about telling your favorite lady friends how much they mean to you. Get your girls together and check out these metro Atlanta parties and specials.
Arnette’s Chop House. The steakhouse is offering a special Galentine’s dinner menu Feb. 13 for $50 per person featuring a raw oyster appetizer, choice of salad, small prime steak and dessert, plus a glass of wine or champagne.
2700 Apple Valley Road NE, Brookhaven. 404-969-0701, arnetteschopshop.com/
Guac y Margys. The Mexican spot on the Eastside Beltline is celebrating Feb. 13 with food and drink specials starting at 5 p.m., plus Disney trivia beginning at 7 p.m.
661 Auburn Ave., Atlanta. 404-343-4691, guacymargys.com/
Hampton + Hudson. The restaurant is celebrating early with a Pre-Galentine’s Day Bellinis and Waffles Brunch. From 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Feb. 10, order specials including crème brûlée waffle made with vanilla custard, crispy turbinado sugar, marinated berries and powdered sugar as well as a goat cheese, sweet onion and basil frittata with local lettuces and citrus-honey vinaigrette. Bellini specials will be going all day.
299 North Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-948-2123, hamptonandhudson.com/
Red Sky Tapas & Bar. The restaurant is offering a Rosé All Day” brunch from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 10. The first glass of Marquis de la Tour sparkling rosé is $12 and each glass after is $1. Order dishes from the regular brunch menu including deep fried French toast and lobster cake eggs benedict. Red Sky is also offering a Bucket of Bubbles for $28 from Feb. 10-14 featuring four splits of Zonin Prosecco Cuvee 1821 served with festive Valentine’s paper straws.
1255 Johnson Ferry Rd., Marietta. 770-973-0100, redskytapas.com/
Root Baking Co. The Ponce City Market spot is celebrating with sparkling wine, snacks, and cookies that guests can decorate and take home. The event is from 6-8 p.m. Feb. 13 and for attendees 21 and up. Tickets are $60 per person.
675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 470-639-8046, rootbaking.com/
Seasons 52. The chain is offering a mini bottle of Riondo Prosecco for your group for $5 on Feb. 12.
Locations in Buckhead and Dunwoody. seasons52.com
Sweet Auburn BBQ. Celebrate female friendship 5-10 p.m. Feb. 13. The restaurant will be decorated to recognize amazing women, and drink specials will be served for the occasion.
656 North Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 678-515-3550, sweetauburnbbq.com/
