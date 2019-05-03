0 Gatlinburg SkyBridge: Nation's longest pedestrian suspension bridge to open in Tennessee

If you love heights, this is one tourist attraction you won't want to miss.



According to CNN, the country's longest pedestrian suspension bridge is slated to open this month in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

The 680-foot-long SkyBridge, which debuts at 1 p.m. May 17, is part of the newly renovated SkyLift Park at the top of Crockett Mountain.

"Guests will be able to walk across at their own pace, taking in the views and enjoying the spectacular setting before walking back when they're ready," the SkyBridge website says. "With a height of 140 feet at its midpoint, the SkyBridge is an absolutely spectacular but easily attainable experience you'll remember for a lifetime – especially as you cross the glass-floor panels in the middle of the span."

In recent years, only one part of the attraction has been open for business: the SkyLift, a chairlift that takes visitors from downtown Gatlinburg to the the mountaintop and back. Since deadly wildfires ravaged the area in November 2016, operators haven't allowed passengers to get off the lift at the top of the mountain, WBIR-TV reported.

But that's about to change. In addition to the bridge, the updated park will have an observation deck, a gift shop, and a snack shop and bar, WVLT-TV reported.

New admission prices will be posted closer to the park’s grand opening date, according to the park's Facebook page. Tickets for the chairlift, which is closed for maintenance through May 3, are currently $16 for adults and $13 for children ages 3 to 11.

