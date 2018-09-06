Free waffles, hashbrowns, music at Waffle House Museum this weekend

AVONDALE ESTATE, Ga. - Free waffles and hashbrowns while learning about Waffle House history; what could be better?
The Waffle House Museum marks its 10th anniversary this Saturday with food and fun featuring country music legend Bill Anderson and the famous Waffle House food truck.
The anniversary open house will be from noon-3 pm at the Waffle House Museum located at 2719 E. College Ave, Avondale Estates. The museum is on the site of the very first Waffle House restaurant that opened in 1955.
This weekend’s event is free and everyone is welcome.
Country Music Hall of Famer Whisperin’ Bill Anderson will be meeting fans and previewing his upcoming album. An Avondale Estates resident in the 1950s, Whisperin’ Bill was one of the first customers at the first Waffle House. In addition, the famous Waffle House food truck will be there giving out free waffle and hashbrown samples.
“Since opening its doors in 2008, the Waffle House museum has seen many thousands of the waffle faithful make the pilgrimage to Avondale Estates” says Shelby White, Waffle House Senior Marketing Manager. “And we are excited that ‘Whisperin’ Bill’ will be joining us this year.”
The museum has attained many honors including being named an historic site in the state of Georgia and named to Southern Living’s list of “The South’s Best Roadside Attractions.”
