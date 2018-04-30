  • Food trucks rolling into Roswell for monthly event

    By: Mitchell Northam, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    ROSWELL, Ga. - Attention foodies: from May through September, you’ll want to be in Roswell on the fourth Friday of every month.

    The city is launching a monthly event called “Family Food Truck Fridays” which should meet all of your hunger needs after a long work week.

    Trucks will be pulling up at Riverside Park in Roswell from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

    And bring your kids, if you have them. The park features two playgrounds and a spray-ground. Set up your blankets and chairs and let the kids play while the grownups chow down.

    There will be seven food trucks on deck for the event’s first date on May 25:

    • The Patty Wagon
    • Cousins Maine Lobster
    • Deep South Biscuit Co.
    • Gotta Have It
    • Peace of Pita
    • King of Pops
    • Not As Famous Cookie Co.

    A schedule for entertainment for the food truck nights will be announced at a later date. The event is sponsored by “Atlanta Plays It Forward.”

    Mark these other dates down on your calendar for food truck adventures in Roswell: June 22, July 27, Aug. 24 and Sept. 28.

    For more information, call 770-642-3705.

