Foo Foo Fest to bring art, music, theater to Pensacola

(Nelson Hicks) The Living Museum at the Foo Foo Fest “It’s really a cool concept because it’s all about the arts and the ways we celebrate that here in Pensacola,” Nicole Stacey from Visit Pensacola told WSBTV.com’s Nelson Hicks. (Nelson Hicks) Joyful Noise Gospel Celebration at Foo Foo Fest Foo Foo Fest provides grants to local organizations, allowing them to create events and experiences that might not otherwise be possible. From music and theater to environmental art and culinary delights, this festival transforms Pensacola into a hub of creativity. (Nelson Hicks) Night Moves Music Fest at Foo Foo Fest This year’s lineup included the Night Moves Music Fest, which brought alternative and indie artists like Silversun Pickups and Beach Fossils to Maritime Park for a day of open-air performances by the water. (Nelson Hicks) Night Moves Music Fest at Foo Foo Fest Missed it? Don’t fret. Pensacola’s music scene thrives year-round with events like JazzFest in April and the Pensacola Beach Songwriters Festival in October. Catch live music at venues across the city anytime. (Nelson Hicks) Carmen, The Traveler by the Pensacola Opera One standout Foo Foo event was Carmen, the Traveler, a unique rendition of the classic French opera. Performed in a bar, this intimate setting brought the emotions and music of the Romani-inspired opera directly to the audience. (Nelson Hicks) Carmen, The Traveler by the Pensacola Opera Looking for more opera? The Pensacola Opera will present The Marriage of Figaro in January and Pagliacci in March. (Nelson Hicks) Joyful Noise Gospel Celebration at Foo Foo Fest The Joyful Noise Gospel Celebration featured a regional music competition, a student workshop, and a gospel brunch, all headlined by the Sing Harlem choir, widely known from national television appearances. (Nelson Hicks) Joyful Noise Gospel Celebration at Foo Foo Fest “With this whole celebration, we wanted to be able to expose the community to national, regional and local talent, but we had to make sure that the children were involved because what we’re trying to do is just inspire them, give them someone to look up to,” Jennifer Knisbell, the director of development and community engagement at WSRE, said. (Nelson Hicks) Blue Trees: Environmental Installation Downtown Pensacola was transformed with the Blue Trees: Environmental Installation, a surreal exhibit highlighting the importance of trees globally. Artist Konstantin Dimopoulos used eco-friendly materials to paint the trees blue. (Nelson Hicks) Blue Trees: Environmental Installation “We’ve created a Dr. Seuss surreal environment that says ‘I speak for the trees, I speak for the trees, I speak for the trees because the trees have no tongue,’” Dimopoulos said. “All of the trees in the Amazon and thousands of miles that you don’t see that are disappearing, have no way to say “Hey, what about us?’ So we’re trying to get the city trees to make some noise so that you’re aware of this happening. Because once those forests go, breathing is going to be a lot more difficult.” (Nelson Hicks) The Living Museum at the Foo Foo Fest Foo Foo Fest also explored Pensacola’s deep historical roots with interactive experiences... (Nelson Hicks) The Living Museum at the Foo Foo Fest like a living museum hosted by Fiesta Pensacola. Visitors could meet re-enactors portraying diverse characters from the city’s 465-year history. (Nelson Hicks) Blue Angels Museum in Pensacola Pensacola is home to the Blue Angels, the Navy’s elite flight squadron. (Nelson Hicks) Blue Angels Museum in Pensacola Their final show of the year coincided with Foo Foo Fest, but visitors can catch their practice sessions throughout the year. The Pensacola Museum of History is also home to Trader Jon’s Blue Angels Museum. Martin “Trader Jon” Weissman opened a bar in Pensacola in 1953. Over the years, Weissman was known to trade drinks and accumulated a large collection of Blue Angels memorabilia in the process. While Weissman passed away in 2000, parts of his collection eventually made it to the Pensacola Museum of History in 2016. (Nelson Hicks) HizashiCon Anime Festival at Foo Foo Fest Foo Foo Fest also celebrated global cultures with events like HizashiCon, an anime festival featuring cosplay contests, panel discussions, vendors and a maid café. (Nelson Hicks) Pearl & Horn in Pensacola The festival partnered with local restaurants, bars and breweries to create Foo Foo-inspired offerings, from orange miso seared scallops... (Nelson Hicks) Pearl & Horn in Pensacola at Pearl & Horn... (Nelson Hicks) Union Public House in Pensacola to a banana cake... (Nelson Hicks) Union Public House in Pensacola at Union Public House... (Nelson Hicks) The Living Museum at the Foo Foo Fest Here are some more photos from Living Museum: A Trip through Pensacola’s History at the Foo Foo Fest. (Nelson Hicks) Here are some more photos from Sir Richards Public House in Pensacola to a refreshing curated cocktail at Sir Richard’s, a vintage English pub... (Nelson Hicks) Odd Colony Brewing Company to Fleeting Windows, a beer brewed by Odd Colony Brewing. (Nelson Hicks) Union Public House in Pensacola While some items were exclusive to the festival, Pensacola’s food scene offers plenty for year-round foodies. (Nelson Hicks) Flora-Bama No trip to Pensacola is complete without a visit to Flora-Bama. (Nelson Hicks) Flora-Bama “Flora-Bama is really about good times (and) good music,” Flora-Bama’s Rachel Chandler said. “That’s really what it started as. So, the small shack that was on the side on the road that was a liquor store at one point, that’s what we’ve been about since 1964.” (Nelson Hicks) Flora-Bama The iconic beach bar straddles the Florida-Alabama state line. (Nelson Hicks) Flora-Bama The Frank Brown International Songwriters Festival coincides with the Foo Foo Fest. The 40th annual event included more than 200 nationally acclaimed songwriters. (Nelson Hicks) Night Moves Music Fest at Foo Foo Fest Pensacola has something happening almost every weekend, from seafood festivals to heritage celebrations. Whether you’re here for Foo Foo Fest or just a relaxing getaway, the city’s blend of art, history, and stunning beaches won’t disappoint. (Nelson Hicks) Carmen, The Traveler by the Pensacola Opera “Come and visit Pensacola and be surprised by the arts,” Baraco said. “You can walk down and see theater, you can see bands, you can see symphonies, you can see operas. For a city this size, it is a wonderfully diverse performing arts community. We’re proud of that and certainly want to share it.” (Nelson Hicks) HizashiCon Anime Festival at Foo Foo Fest The Foo Foo Festival will return next November, but Pensacola’s vibrant culture is ready to welcome you year-round. (Nelson Hicks) Night Moves Music Fest at Foo Foo Fest “Pensacola is really kind of a cultural gem,” Corey McKern from the Pensacola Opera said. “I really love what Foo Foo Fest talks about, Vacation Artfully. I think it’s a brilliant way to say it because of course we have the beautiful white (sand) beaches. You go to the Fish House and sit on the water and have a cocktail and dinner. Blue trees, opera in a bar, Blue Angels, Flora-Bama: Foo Foo Fest in Pensacola

