Things 2 Do

Foo Foo Fest to bring art, music, theater to Pensacola

Foo Foo Fest (Nelson Hicks)

The 2025 Pensacola Foo Foo Festival will feature a diverse array of events, including a multi-sensory art installation inspired by ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream,’ a jazz festival, and the professional world premiere of ‘The Luck.’

0 of 68

Scheduled from October 30 to November 10, 2025, the festival highlights the vibrant arts and culture scene in Pensacola, with events supported by various local organizations such as the Pensacola Little Theatre and the 309 Punk Project.

0 of 20

One of the festival’s standout events is Jazz for Justice, taking place on November 2. This event will bring together jazz talents from New Orleans and Pensacola, offering attendees a chance to enjoy world-class performances and local cuisine while supporting free civil legal aid in North Florida.

The festival also includes a vibrant two-day anime and Japanese pop culture convention, showcasing the region’s diverse cultural offerings.

Other notable events include ‘Somebody to Love’ at the Pensacola Little Theatre, the Night Moves Music Fest, and the HalloZine Festival by the 309 Punk Project.

The Pensacola Foo Foo Festival promises to deliver an engaging and culturally rich experience for attendees, highlighting the city’s commitment to arts and community involvement.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Blue trees, opera in a bar, Blue Angels, Flora-Bama: Foo Foo Fest in Pensacola

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read