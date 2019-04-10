0 Experience 'Dunwoody Idol,' gourmet carnival food, antiques at Lemonade Days

DUNWOODY, Ga. - Dunwoody, Georgia’s Lemonade Days Festival is back for its milestone 20th year of citrus fun and festivities from April 24-28.

The festival will be held in Brook Run Park in the center of Dunwoody and will feature a jam-packed schedule of family-friendly activities including a petting zoo, carnival rides, delicious food and drinks, an antique car show, 5k race and so much more.

Proceeds from the event go directly back into the community for historic preservation and education. Here are 10 ways for how visitors can make the most of their Lemonade Days experience.

Ponies & Petting Zoo

Visitors can get up close with farm animals at the Lemonade Days Petting Zoo. The petting zoo was a hit in 2018 with kids and parents alike thanks to the adorable ponies, chickens, lambs and baby goats. This hands-on environment is a great way for kids to learn all about their favorite farm animals.

Carnival rides

With more than 30 full-scale carnival rides at Lemonade Days, visitors to the festival could spend their entire day riding thrill rides without ever repeating. Last year’s most popular ride, Nemesis 360, will be returning to Lemonade Days this year, offering riders the thrill of substantial hang-time at its 80-foot top, with an impressive amount of G-force at the bottom. There will also be some less intense options for anyone who enjoys a more soothing experience.

Live Music

Lemonade Days has plenty of opportunities for visitors to rock out at a live music show during the festival, including the winner of the popular Battle of the Bands competition. Each day of the festival will feature a lineup of new artists and local favorites taking the stage. The winner of the Battle of the Bands competition, held prior to the festival, will perform at 9:00 p.m. on Friday, April 26 and local sensation Lunar Vacation will play at 8:45 p.m. on Saturday, April 27.

Unique Festival Finds

Shopping lovers can find plenty to do at Lemonade Days thanks to the Country Store, Flea Market Finds, and Dunwoody Authors Bookstore. The 2019 Country Store will feature items from vendors such as Painting with a Twist, LulaRoe, Chattahoochee Weavers Guild, Scentsy Wickless Candles, Pop and Mimi Pecans and many more. Visitors can pop in and find a unique keepsake from the festival!

Lemonade Days 5k Race

Who said exercise can’t be fun? Participants in the Lemonade Days 5K can cross the finish line straight into the Lemonade Days festivities. This mostly flat course takes runners through the woods and over bridges, ending right at the entrance to the festival. Runners can jog right into the festival and rehydrate with an ice-cold Shock Top or Bud Light.

Antique Cars

The Dunwoody Driving Club will be showing off their hot rods at this year’s Lemonade Days. The antique cars will be on display around the festival on Sunday, April 23 from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Visitors can peak into the cars, learn about the model, and even speak to the vehicle’s owner.

Dunwoody Idol

The popular “Dunwoody Idol” competition will return for its fourth year at Lemonade Days, with singers competing to win a grand prize of recording time at Dunwoody Music, a featured show in Fall 2019, and a featured spot on the 2020 Lemonade Days Festival stage. The competition will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 27 on the Lemonade Days stage.

Libation Stations

Thirsty parents or other festival-goers of age can enjoy the many beverage offerings at Lemonade Days including brews from Shock Top and Bud Light and wines from local restaurant Vino Venue. Try a citrusy Shock Top with Louisiana Grill’s Bourbon Chicken, or pair some kettle corn from Grandma Di’s with a glass of rosé from Vino Venue.

Lemony Activities

During the month of April, Dunwoody goes all out for lemons. In preparation for Lemonade Days, children of all ages can enjoy a self-guided lemon hunt at the Donaldson-Bannister Farm while learning about the historical significance of the park and it’s many 19th century buildings. During the festival, participants can submit their guess for how many lemons the Historical Preservation Trust wagon is carrying, with the winner receiving a free festival t-shirt. For a unique keepsake from the event, visitors can stop by the adult- and child-sized photo booth, giving visitors the chance to see their face in the new Lemonade Days lemonade stand logo.

Carnival Goodies Gone Gourmet

No festival is complete without tasty snacks and treats. Lemonade Days will offer festival staples like gourmet hot dogs from Roy’s Royal Dogs and popcorn from Grandma Di’s Kettle Corn, as well as local favorites like popsicles from King of Pops, bites from Vino Venue, and of course Chick-fil-A. Visitors can grab some delicious eats as they stroll through the festival and enjoy this perfect kick-off to the summer!

