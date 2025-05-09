Experience dragons, talking statues at Mirth & Mischief inside Helen castle

HELEN, Ga. — Head to North Georgia this May for an experience filled with dragons, fairies, gnomes, puppets and much more.

“It’s like nothing else people have experienced before because it is a little mix of live music, Cirque (style)-dance and there’s puppetry from a well-known puppeteer,” Mirth & Mischief creator Kelly Nelson said. “You’ll get to meet these creatures. There (are) special effects, video mapping, virtual reality and other things to find.”

0 of 47 Mirth & Mischief at Uhuburg Castle in Helen Head to North Georgia this May for an experience filled with dragons, fairies, gnomes, puppets and much more. Mirth & Mischief at Uhuburg Castle in Helen “It’s like nothing else people have experienced before because it is a little mix of live music, Cirque (style)-dance and there’s puppetry from a well-known puppeteer,” Mirth & Mischief creator Kelly Nelson said. “You’ll get to meet these creatures. There (are) special effects, video mapping, virtual reality and other things to find.” Mirth & Mischief at Uhuburg Castle in Helen The idea of Mirth & Mischief came to Nelson 10 years ago, but finding an appropriate venue to house the experience; that was much more difficult than finding the talking statues and fairies to fill it. Mirth & Mischief at Uhuburg Castle in Helen Enter Uhuburg, the Renaissance Eagle Owl Castle located in Helen. Mirth & Mischief at Uhuburg Castle in Helen “I think when you come to this show this month, you’re coming to a place (that) already has its own charm, Helen, Georgia, and then (Mirth & Mischief) is just another energy, another jewel on top of being here,” the experience’s choreographer Bubba Carr said. “I think the castle is amazing to see. It’s unexpected. It’s in the middle of the woods on this hill. And then once you come through the doors, you are (transported) into this other (world) that is magical, costumed, fun, interactive, joyful and mystical.” Mirth & Mischief at Uhuburg Castle in Helen Mirth & Mischief is immersive theater. There is a sit-down show filled with artists, but once the curtain falls, the show is only beginning. Mirth & Mischief at Uhuburg Castle in Helen "We have everywhere from actors to Cirque du Soleil-type performers," Mirth & Mischief creative director Ashley Skelly said. “So the shows are happening all around you. The whole idea of this is where our guests can step into the experience. It’s more than just a show that you watch. It’s definitely something you come (to) experience and feel.” Mirth & Mischief at Uhuburg Castle in Helen Watch knights battle, fairies wander and puppeteers amaze. Mirth & Mischief at Uhuburg Castle in Helen "I would love people to really take away just the magic and wonder that’s still inside (all of us),“ Skelly said. ”I think a lot of our team is just filled with some beautiful creatives that just really want to remind people of like that childlike wonder, of the mystery, of you know the magic that’s inside every single one of us." Mirth & Mischief at Uhuburg Castle in Helen Here are some more photos from Mirth & Mischief at Uhuburg Castle in Helen. Mirth & Mischief at Uhuburg Castle in Helen Here are some more photos from Mirth & Mischief at Uhuburg Castle in Helen. Mirth & Mischief at Uhuburg Castle in Helen Here are some more photos from Mirth & Mischief at Uhuburg Castle in Helen. Mirth & Mischief at Uhuburg Castle in Helen Here are some more photos from Mirth & Mischief at Uhuburg Castle in Helen. Mirth & Mischief at Uhuburg Castle in Helen Here are some more photos from Mirth & Mischief at Uhuburg Castle in Helen. Mirth & Mischief at Uhuburg Castle in Helen Here are some more photos from Mirth & Mischief at Uhuburg Castle in Helen. Mirth & Mischief at Uhuburg Castle in Helen Here are some more photos from Mirth & Mischief at Uhuburg Castle in Helen. Mirth & Mischief at Uhuburg Castle in Helen Here are some more photos from Mirth & Mischief at Uhuburg Castle in Helen. Mirth & Mischief at Uhuburg Castle in Helen Here are some more photos from Mirth & Mischief at Uhuburg Castle in Helen. Mirth & Mischief at Uhuburg Castle in Helen Here are some more photos from Mirth & Mischief at Uhuburg Castle in Helen. Mirth & Mischief at Uhuburg Castle in Helen Here are some more photos from Mirth & Mischief at Uhuburg Castle in Helen. Mirth & Mischief at Uhuburg Castle in Helen Here are some more photos from Mirth & Mischief at Uhuburg Castle in Helen. Mirth & Mischief at Uhuburg Castle in Helen Here are some more photos from Mirth & Mischief at Uhuburg Castle in Helen. Mirth & Mischief at Uhuburg Castle in Helen Here are some more photos from Mirth & Mischief at Uhuburg Castle in Helen. Mirth & Mischief at Uhuburg Castle in Helen Here are some more photos from Mirth & Mischief at Uhuburg Castle in Helen. Mirth & Mischief at Uhuburg Castle in Helen Here are some more photos from Mirth & Mischief at Uhuburg Castle in Helen. Mirth & Mischief at Uhuburg Castle in Helen Here are some more photos from Mirth & Mischief at Uhuburg Castle in Helen. Mirth & Mischief at Uhuburg Castle in Helen Here are some more photos from Mirth & Mischief at Uhuburg Castle in Helen. Mirth & Mischief at Uhuburg Castle in Helen Here are some more photos from Mirth & Mischief at Uhuburg Castle in Helen. Mirth & Mischief at Uhuburg Castle in Helen Here are some more photos from Mirth & Mischief at Uhuburg Castle in Helen. Mirth & Mischief at Uhuburg Castle in Helen Here are some more photos from Mirth & Mischief at Uhuburg Castle in Helen. Mirth & Mischief at Uhuburg Castle in Helen Here are some more photos from Mirth & Mischief at Uhuburg Castle in Helen. Mirth & Mischief at Uhuburg Castle in Helen Here are some more photos from Mirth & Mischief at Uhuburg Castle in Helen. Mirth & Mischief at Uhuburg Castle in Helen Here are some more photos from Mirth & Mischief at Uhuburg Castle in Helen. Mirth & Mischief at Uhuburg Castle in Helen Here are some more photos from Mirth & Mischief at Uhuburg Castle in Helen. Mirth & Mischief at Uhuburg Castle in Helen Here are some more photos from Mirth & Mischief at Uhuburg Castle in Helen. Mirth & Mischief at Uhuburg Castle in Helen Here are some more photos from Mirth & Mischief at Uhuburg Castle in Helen. Mirth & Mischief at Uhuburg Castle in Helen Here are some more photos from Mirth & Mischief at Uhuburg Castle in Helen. Mirth & Mischief at Uhuburg Castle in Helen Here are some more photos from Mirth & Mischief at Uhuburg Castle in Helen. Mirth & Mischief at Uhuburg Castle in Helen Here are some more photos from Mirth & Mischief at Uhuburg Castle in Helen. Mirth & Mischief at Uhuburg Castle in Helen Here are some more photos from Mirth & Mischief at Uhuburg Castle in Helen.

The idea of Mirth & Mischief came to Nelson 10 years ago, but finding an appropriate venue to house the experience; that was much more difficult than finding the talking statues and fairies to fill it.

Enter Uhuburg, the Renaissance Eagle Owl Castle located in Helen.

“I think when you come to this show this month, you’re coming to a place (that) already has its own charm, Helen, Georgia, and then (Mirth & Mischief) is just another energy, another jewel on top of being here,” the experience’s choreographer Bubba Carr said. “I think the castle is amazing to see. It’s unexpected. It’s in the middle of the woods on this hill. And then once you come through the doors, you are (transported) into this other (world) that is magical, costumed, fun, interactive, joyful and mystical.”

Mirth & Mischief is immersive theater. There is a sit-down show filled with artists, but once the curtain falls, the show is only beginning.

"We have everywhere from actors to Cirque du Soleil-type performers," Mirth & Mischief creative director Ashley Skelly said. “So the shows are happening all around you. The whole idea of this is where our guests can step into the experience. It’s more than just a show that you watch. It’s definitely something you come (to) experience and feel.”

Watch knights battle, fairies wander and puppeteers amaze.

“So Eldros is one of three characters that are actually, sorry about this, operated by puppeteers,” puppeteer Steve Whitmire said. “Eldros being the keeper of all secrets, is a spirit who’s been imprisoned in the castle walls for thousands of years and when people approach, you ask for their secrets, right?”

Steve Whitmire at Mirth & Mischief (Nelson Hicks)

“Yes, I do indeed,” Eldros the statue puppet responded.

Steve Whitmire knows a thing or two about the magic and mischief of puppets. He’s been working with puppets for 50 years, including 40 years with the Muppets, performing as Kermit the Frog and Ernie for 25 years.

Mirth & Mischief happens Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through the end of May.

"I would love people to really take away just the magic and wonder that’s still inside (all of us),“ Skelly said. ”I think a lot of our team is just filled with some beautiful creatives that just really want to remind people of like that childlike wonder, of the mystery, of you know the magic that’s inside every single one of us."

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group