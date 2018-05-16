Exclusive behind-scenes tour of Fox Theatre's Marquee Club

ATLANTA - Your experience at the Fox Theatre just got a tad fancier, thanks to the new 10,000-square-foot Marquee Club presented by Lexus.
Access Atlanta got an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of the new VIP Moroccan-style club, which
offers members and guests a place to nibble on complimentary hors d’oeuvres, sip on custom cocktails and relax before and after events and shows. The club has five stationary bars in addition to three rooftop bars that overlook West Peachtree Street in the heart of Midtown.
“With the assistance of dedicated partners, such as Lexus and Regions Bank, we are able to introduce the Marquee Club to our patrons, who have long asked for the Fox Theatre to offer more amenities, more food and beverage offerings and a heightened ‘Fox Theatre experience’," explained Allan C. Vella, president and CEO of the Fox Theatre.
Some of the premium amenities the club boasts are private entry 90 minutes prior to show time, the ability to pre-order drinks before arrival at intermission and private restroom access.
For more information about membership and club access, call 404-881-2127 or go to foxtheatre.org.
