Enjoy a unique dining experience at State Farm Arena and give back to the community

The culinary and basketball worlds will collide for a special night to benefit food service workers.

Giving Kitchen, a James Beard award-winning nonprofit, is hosting a unique dining experience called Atlanta Hawks Forkside Seats. The event will be Sept. 28 at State Farm Arena in partnership with the Atlanta Hawks and Georgia Natural Gas.

This one-night-only event will feature a family-style dinner curated by Chef G. Garvin, served directly on the arena floor, along with an elevated cocktail hour showcasing handcrafted drinks and tastings from 18 of Atlanta’s newest culinary concepts.

“To bring Giving Kitchen’s mission to State Farm Arena is both surreal and deeply meaningful,” said Jen Hidinger-Kendrick, Founder of Giving Kitchen.“At the Hawks, we believe in lifting up our city in every way possible,” said Steve Koonin, CEO of the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena.

Guests will have access to exclusive VIP spaces such as the Owners Lounge, the Atlanta Hawks Locker Room, and the Delta SKY360° Club.

Giving Kitchen has supported over 30,000 food service workers in crisis since its founding in 2013, providing over $15 million in financial assistance.

Tickets for the Forkside Seats event are available here. Proceeds will support Giving Kitchen’s mission to aid food service workers in crisis.

