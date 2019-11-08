0 Downton Abbey: The Exhibition arrives at Biltmore

ASHEVILLE, N.C. - Just in time for the holiday season, Downton Abbey: The Exhibition opens at the Biltmore and will remain on view through Apr. 7, 2020. The immersive exhibition offers a chance to relive the story of Carnival Films’ beloved television series – complete with set recreations, exclusive multimedia elements, and an up-close look at more than 50 official costumes – while experiencing the real life story behind the Gilded Age estate at Biltmore.

Showcased across two locations at Biltmore, the exhibition transports guests on an incredible journey through the grand home of Downton Abbey, providing an inside look into the world of the Crawley family and those that served them below stairs. The exhibition also provides a fascinating look at the post-Edwardian era in which the popular TV series was set and insight into the remarkable events that shaped the world, such as World War I.

At Biltmore’s Amherst, guests can walk through some of the television series’ most recognizable sets, including Mrs. Patmore’s kitchen, the family’s glamorous dining room, Carson’s pantry, and the gossip-fueled servants’ quarters. Never-before-seen multimedia elements and artifacts will immerse guests in the social history, culture and memorable moments from the show. Audio guides are also available for purchase to supplement tours through Biltmore’s Amherst.

In a second location, Biltmore Legacy in Antler Hill Village, the exhibition experience continues with a display of more than 50 costumes from the series’ six season run, as worn by actors such as Michelle Dockery, Hugh Bonneville and Dame Maggie Smith. Guests will also get to view official costumes from the movie, as worn by the Royal Family.

Biltmore marks the fourth stop on the exhibition’s U.S. tour, which has received wide critical acclaim. The exhibition made its U.S. debut in New York City in November 2017, where it was hailed by the New York Times as, “a cleverly immersive experience mounted with the same exacting care as the show itself.” The exhibition has since completed successful runs in Boston and West Palm Beach.

“Not just any location can offer an immersive experience for Downton Abbey fans like we can here at Biltmore,” said Biltmore Director of Entertainment and Event Programming Travis Tatham. “The costumes, sets and historic artifacts all feel like they belong. The many parallels between Downton Abbey and the stories at Biltmore make this experience truly multifaceted for our guests.”

Access to Downton Abbey: The Exhibition is included with regular daytime estate admission, Candlelight Christmas Evenings admission, or an overnight stay that includes daytime admission.

For the ultimate Downton Abbey getaway, special hotel packages are available which allow guests to stay overnight at The Inn on Biltmore Estate and Village Hotel on Biltmore Estate.

