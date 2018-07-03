0 Collective Soul, 3 Doors Down, Soul Asylum to play Chastain

ATLANTA - A Georgia band on the verge of celebrating 25 years together returns home for a concert on Friday night.

Ed Roland, Dean Roland, Will Turpin, Jesse Triplett and Johnny Rabb, collectively known as Collective Soul, will play Chastain Park Amphitheater. The Roland brothers and Turpin were three of the original members of the band. The trio hail from Stockbridge.

Here are some more photos of Collective Soul, the Goo Goo Dolls and Tribe Society at Chastain. © 2018 Cox Media Group.

The band released its latest album, entitled "Live," in December 2017.

“I think it all comes down to the songs,” lead singer Ed Roland said. “When we started out as a band, we just wanted to write the best songs we could. We always had the mindset of being an album-oriented band. We wanted to create the 10 or 12 best songs we could get on there. It wasn’t like, 'Oh, that’s the hit. That’s the one that’ll be on the radio. Let’s hurry up and finish.’”

The band has written and performed hundreds of songs over the years, but which one tops the list?

“Well, it’s actually the most necessary song I’ve ever written — and that would be ‘Shine,’" Roland said. "Had it not gotten the attention it did, no other song would have been written. But which one is the best one? It’s the one I wrote yesterday, because that’s the way I treat it. If I think I’ve already written the best song I could write, then I need to stop. I don’t think I’ve even come close. My brother Dean tells me all the time, ‘You just live for that next song!’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah Yeah, I kind of do.’”

"Shine" was picked up by a local Atlanta radio station in 1993, and the band quickly rose to music stardom.

The band has sold over 20 million records worldwide since and continues to average over 1 million Spotify streams per month. It was inducted into the Georgia Music Hall of Fame in 2009.

Fans can check out some of the band's new material on July 4.

3 Doors Down and Soul Asylum are scheduled to play with Collective Soul Friday night.

