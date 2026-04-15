Clouded leopard arrives at Zoo Atlanta

Zoo Atlanta rolled out the red carpet for its newest resident.

Boon, an 8-year-old female clouded leopard, arrived at Zoo Atlanta on April 14, 2026, from the Nashville Zoo at Grassmere. Her transfer was recommended by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) Species Survival Plan (SSP).

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Clouded leopards, despite their species name, are not true leopards; instead, they belong to their own genus, Neofelis. These mid-sized wild cats typically weigh between 25 and 51 pounds.

Clouded leopard populations are believed to be declining in the wild, facing threats from habitat loss due to deforestation, the illegal wildlife trade and injuries and deaths from poachers’ snares. Unique adaptations for climbing include the longest tail in relation to body size of any wild cat, which aids in balance, as well as rotating ankle joints that allow them to descend trees headfirst.

Gina Ferrie, Vice President of Collections and Conservation at Zoo Atlanta, highlighted Boon’s significance to the zoo’s animal population. “As an ambassador for a beautiful species with memorable adaptations, Boon will be a welcome and wonderful addition to the cat species found at Zoo Atlanta,” Ferrie said. “Her species also represents a conservation effort our members and guests are helping to support each time they visit.”

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Zoo Atlanta supports various conservation programs through its Mabel Dorn Reeder Conservation Endowment Fund. Wildlife Alliance is one of seven programs supported in 2026 by this fund. This Cambodia-based project aims to implement an effective anti-poaching program to address clouded leopard mortality caused by snaring. The initiative provides assistance in law enforcement patrolling with a specific focus on snare removal in the center of the Cardamom Rainforest, an area crucial for the survival of the clouded leopard and other endangered mammals.

Boon is not yet visible to members and guests. She is completing a routine behind-the-scenes quarantine period of about a month before exploring her new home. She will be housed in the Zoo’s Complex Carnivores section.

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